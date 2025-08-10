What twist does The Gemini Killer bring in Dexter: Resurrection season 1? Details explored

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6 delivered the season's biggest plot twist so far in its final moments. The latest episode, which aired on August 8, 2025, saw Dexter go after his third target, Gareth, from Prater's serial killer club. However, he discovers that Gareth has an identical twin brother and the murderous siblings operate under the guise of one murderer - The Gemini Killer.Dexter: Resurrection season 1 is developed and showrun by Clyde Phillips. The sequel series continues the story of television's favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan, following the events of Dexter: New Blood. It premiered on Paramount+ on July 11, 2025, and will conclude its first season on September 5, 2025.The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;Weeks after taking a bullet to the chest from his own son, Dexter Morgan awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right.&quot;It continues:&quot;But when Miami Metro’s Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness, they soon find themselves deeper than ever imagined. A continuation of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD.&quot;How does Dexter discover The Gemini Killer's secret in Dexter: Resurrection season 1? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGareth aka The Gemini Killer, seemingly a take on the real-life Zodiac Killer, is one of the most mysterious members in Prater's secret club of serial killers. He first appears in episode 4, Call Me Red, as a gloomy character, along with the city's other infamous killers Mia LaPierre, Lowell, and Al.During the club's next meeting to discuss the fallout from Mia's arrest, Gareth displays his egoistic nature and narcissism by bragging about being #1 on the FBI's Most Wanted List. It catches Dex's attention, and he makes up his mind to claim Gareth as his next victim.He learns that The Gemini Killer murders his victims (who are related to each other) in pairs, and arranges their dead bodies in peculiar poses. Greath surely fits the code, so Dex tries to get more information on his next target. He follows the notorious killer to a bookstore where he leaves a secret message for someone to meet him.Gareth shows up at Dex's basement apartment after stalking him for a while. Seizing the opportunity, Dex poisons his drink with M99 and proceeds to kill Gareth, but not before creating his blood slide. He then chops up his body into nine pieces and burns them to ashes in a furnace, just like he did with Lowell and Red.However, Dex is in for a cruel surprise when he joins Prater and Al for a surprise retreat. They wait for Gareth to show up, unaware that he's dead and reduced to ashes somewhere in the city. But moments later, his identical twin brother shows up, taking his place among Prater and the rest of the gang, with only Dexter realizing that it's not Gareth.Also read: Where was Dexter: Resurrection season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production detailsThe revelation marks a turning point in the plot of Dexter: Resurrection season 1The Gemini Killer as seen with other serial killers from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 (Image via Instagram/@dastmalchian)The mind-blowing plot twist came in the final moments of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6, setting the stage for an explosive confrontation at the retreat. Dexter's mind will be spinning with a million questions as he flies off to a remote destination, sitting next to Gareth's twin in the helicopter.Like him, viewers will hopefully get some answers in the next episode, Course Correction, which is set to air on August 15, 2025. The most pressing question is whether Gareth's twin knows about his brother's death and, more importantly, his killer's identity? If he figures it out at the retreat, all hell breaks loose.Moreover, the twins' existence seems to be a secret to Prater and the other serial killers in the club. It's possible that the brothers took turns attending Prater's meetings, which explains Gareth's change in demeanor between his last two meetings. For now, Dex seems to be the only one aware of the twins' identity, putting him in a unique position that he'll have to navigate carefully.Any slip-ups might spell disaster for him. In addition to Gareth's complicated situation, there's a far more dangerous threat looming for Dexter in the form of Prater. What does the billionaire have planned for his private retreat? Does the last-minute trip have something to do with the sudden deaths that have taken place since Dexter joined the club?If that's the case, then the titular character is likely walking into a trap set up by Prater, who has figured out his ruse.Watch all episodes of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 on Paramount+ and Showtime.