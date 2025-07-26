Dexter: Resurrection episode 4 ending explained: How does Dexter go from a lone wolf to finding his pack?

Dexter: Resurrection episode 4, titled Call Me Red, dropped on Paramount+ on July 25, 2025. It will broadcast on Showtime at 8 pm ET on Sunday, July 27, 2025. Monica Raymund has directed the episode from a screenplay co-written by Alexandra Franklin and Marc Muszynski.

Dexter's fascination with the Dark Passenger serial killer, aka 'Red' Schmidt, leads him to a dinner party with the city's most infamous serial killers. Despite his insistence (to himself and Harry) that he is only looking for his next targets, the titular antihero can't help but feel a sense of community with the like-minded individuals who understand his impulses better than anyone else in his life.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection episode 4.

What happens at the serial killer party in Dexter: Resurrection episode 4?

An image of the serial-killer club from Dexter: Resurrection episode 4 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)

After killing Red at the end of Dexter: Resurrection episode 3, the titular character takes on his identity and heads to the 'dinner party for serial killers' hosted by Leon Prater. The prospect of finding his next targets all in one room is too tempting to pass up, even though he is unsure of what to expect.

This episode also features Dexter's first meeting with Charley, who drives him to the exclusive party held at Prater's palatial mansion. The billionaire venture capitalist, Prater, introduces his new guest to his 'prized collection' of trophies - Jeffrey Dahmer’s bloody fridge, John Wayne Gacy’s Pogo the Clown costume, the Bay Harbor Butcher’s blood slides, the kill table where the Ice Truck Killer died, with sincere delight.

Furthermore, Dex discovers that Prater is not a serial killer himself, but an admirer who considers serial killing an art form, for lack of a better word, and wants to create a safe space for people who have the "skill set and imagination" for it.

At the party, he strikes a bond with Mia, who is labeled Lady Vengeance in the media for killing s*xual predators and wonders if she follows an ethical code, like him. Dex experiences a sense of nostalgia, but more importantly, a sense of belonging with notorious serial killers, who understand his homicidal urges and lust for murder.

Before leaving the party, Dex admits to the host, "I said things tonight that I’ve never been able to express out loud before." He intends to return to the serial-killer club two weeks later for another catch-up session. Dex seems poised to get close to the very people he wants to kill, setting up an interesting moral dilemma for the second half of the series.

Dexter claims his second victim in Dexter: Resurrection episode 4

An image of Neil Patrick Harris as Lowell from Dexter: Resurrection episode 4 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)

In addition to Mia, the other serial killer who catches Dex's attention is Lowell. He preys on tattooed individuals and collects his victims' inked body parts, earning himself the nickname the Tattoo Collector. At the party, Lowell proudly shares details about his next kill - a woman named Jules, whom he stalks online and intends to murder soon after she completes the tattoo of her beloved pet dog.

Lowell's arrogance and intention to get his kill soon seal his fate in Dex's mind. He kidnaps Lowell seconds before he is about to prey on Jules, straps him to his kill table, and delivers a fatal stab to his heart, in a pure display of homicidal rage. He even creates a blood slide before chopping his body into pieces, signaling his return to form as the Dexter Morgan from the original series.

Harrison confronts his father's past in Dexter: Resurrection episode 4

An image of Harrison Morgan from Dexter: Resurrection episode 4 (Image via Instagram/@paramountplus)

As the titular serial killer is finding his calling again, Angel Batista is hot on his heels. His search for Dex brings him to New York and face-to-face with Harrison. Batista's efforts to confirm his suspicions that Dex is the Bay Harbor Butcher fail as Harrison feigns ignorance about his father's murderous past.

A misunderstanding with Elsa leads Batista to realize that Harrison is a suspect in Ryan Foster's murder. When Elsa casually mentions that Foster was cut into nine pieces, Batista is shocked to see that Harrison, once just a baby, may be turning out like his father.

He wastes no time in contacting Detective Wallace, sharing his theories about the Bay Harbor Butcher and its connection to Foster's murderer. Batista also warns Harrison about going down the same dark path as his father, sending the young man into another guilt-trip and seriously considering turning himself in.

Dex, who has been watching Harrison from a distance since his arrival in New York, finally approaches his son as Harrison stands outside the police station, in the final moments of the episode.

Viewers can watch Dexter: Resurrection episode 4 on Paramount+ and Showtime.

