What are the different serial killer trophies featured in the 3D tour of Prater's vault from Dexter: Resurrection season 1?

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4, Call Me Red, marks a turning point in Dexter's journey as he gets introduced to the secret world of serial killers operating in New York City. The episode, which aired on July 25, 2025, shows Dex receiving a tour of the billionaire Leon Prater's collection of prized trophies honoring some of history's most notorious serial killers.

Soon after the episode aired, the showrunners created a virtual tour for fans to experience all the trophies from Prater's vault in 3D. The website diveintodexter.com takes die-hard fans inside six rooms containing a unique collection of trophies from real-life as well as fictional serial killers from the Dexter franchise.

A look at the serial killer trophies from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4

1) John Wayne Gacy's Pogo the Clown suit (Room 1)

An image of the clown costume from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

John Wayne Gacy was a notorious serial killer who ra*ed and killed around 33 young boys and men between 1972 and 1978 in Illinois and Iowa. He reportedly strangled his victims and buried most of the dead bodies in the crawl space of his home in Illinois.

Gacy earned the nickname 'Killer Clown' as he used to dress up as Pogo the Clown to perform at children's parties and other events in his community. However, he didn't wear his clown costume while committing his horrific crimes.

He was arrested in 1978 and was on death row for 14 years. Gacy was administered a lethal injection and executed in May 1994 at the age of 52 at the Stateville Correctional Center in Illinois.

2) Brian Moser's kill table (Room 2)

An image of the Kill Table from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

Brian Moser, aka the Ice Truck Killer, is a fictional character from the original Dexter series (2006-2013). He killed at least 20 people from 1989 to 2006 on the metal grated table shown above. His modus operandi involved draining the blood from the bodies of his victims, mostly prostitutes, and dismembering them before strewing the body parts all across Miami.

Brian supposedly committed suicide on the same table, but the truth was that he was killed by his biological brother, Dexter Morgan.

3) The Bay Harbor Butcher's box of blood slides (Room 3)

An image of the Blood Slides from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

The box contains blood slides of 23 victims killed by the Bay Harbor Butcher, another fictional serial killer from the Dexter franchise. The most prolific killer on the series, the Butcher, murdered his victims by stabbing their chest with a fatal blow. He then chopped up their bodies into nine pieces and dumped them in black trash bags, which were either burned or dropped in water.

James Doakes, a Miami Metro Sergeant, was framed for the murders, but Dexter Morgan is the real Bay Harbor Butcher. Throughout the show, Dex has claimed the lives of over 150 criminals by suffocation, drowning, and many other ways. He creates blood slides of his victims by drawing blood from their right cheek to relive the experience.

What sets Dex apart from other serial killers is that he goes after criminals who have escaped the justice system and doesn't prey on innocent individuals.

4) Arthur Mitchell's hammer (Room 4)

An image of the Hammer from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

Arthur Mitchell, aka The Trinity Killer, is a fictional character from season 4 of Dexter. He killed around 279 victims between 1979 and 2009 in a killing cycle involving four (not three) murder victims. Each cycle includes a ten-year-old boy who is buried alive, a young woman who bleeds in a bathtub, a mother who jumps to her death, and a father who is bludgeoned to death, using the chrome hammer depicted above.

The killing patterns represent the circumstances in which his father, mother, and sister died. Moreover, the young boy represents Mitchell and his lost innocence.

5) Ted Bundy's driver's seat (Room 5)

A still of Ted Bundy's seat from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

Ted Bundy, one of history's most notorious serial r*pists and killers, targeted more than 30 women across four states - Florida, Idaho, Oregon, and Utah - from 1971 to 1978. He often lured his victims into his Volkswagen Beetle by asking them to help him carry his books, ski boots, and other belongings to his car. Once inside, the victims were tied up and strangled to death.

Bundy removed his car's passenger seat to place his victims flat so that he could easily hide them. In the 1970s, he was caught and escaped prison several times, and was eventually executed by electric chair in January 1989 at age 42. Although he confirmed killing 30 women, the real number is believed to be much higher.

6) Ed Gein's lamp made of human skin (Room 6)

An image of the Human Lamp from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

Active in the 1950s in Wisconsin, Ed Gein is believed to have killed at least two women and robbed several graves. He gained notoriety worldwide for creating household items like face masks, chairs, a lampshade, and a 'woman suit' from the body parts of his victims. Following his arrest, he pleaded guilty by reason of insanity and then was deemed unfit for trial because he was found mentally incompetent after being diagnosed with schizophrenia. Gein died in a psychiatric ward from lung cancer in July 1984 at age 77.

Gein appears in season 1 of Dexter: Original Sin and is played by actor Kyle F White. The character offers inspiration to Dexter on how to dispose of human remains, telling him, "there's lots of uses for the human body."

Gein was also reportedly the inspiration behind many fictional serial killers, including Norman Bates from Psycho, Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs, among others.

Watch all episodes of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 on Paramount+ and Showtime.

