What time will Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5 release on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5, is set to air at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, August 1, 2025, on Paramount+. The episode titled, Murder Horny, has been directed by Marcos Siega and is co-written by Katrina Mathewson and Tanner Bean.After getting a new lease of life at the start of the series, Dexter continues on his murderous path in New York City. His encounter with Leon Prater's inner circle of serial killers forces him to introspect on his own demons in a new light. However, he may soon find himself becoming the target of a far more nefarious entity than he previously faced.The episode's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;An encounter pushes Harrison further into his own darkness, escalating his fear of arrest; as Batista closes in, Dexter pursues a dangerous connection with a seductive killer, believing they operate under a similar code.&quot;Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5 release time for all major regions revealed View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5, Murder Horny, will be available on Paramount+ from 3 a.m. ET onwards on August 1, 2025. Fans can also catch the episode on cable on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET.Take a look at the episode timings listed below, as per different time zones:Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeFriday, August 1, 202503:00 amCentral TimeFriday, August 1, 202502:00 amMountain TimeFriday, August 1, 202501:00 amGreenwich Mean TimeFriday, August 1, 202507:00 amCentral European TimeFriday, August 1, 202509:00 amEastern European Time Friday, August 1, 2025 09:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, August 1, 2025 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, August 1, 2025 05:00 pm How many episodes will there be in Dexter: Resurrection season 1? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDexter: Resurrection season 1 features a total of 10 episodes. The crime thriller series premiered with two episodes on July 11, 2025, and will roll out the remaining episodes weekly until September 5, 2025. With a runtime of 47-66 minutes, the episodes are directed by Marcos Siega and Monica Raymund.The writing team for the series comprises the likes of Clyde Phillips, Scott Reynolds, Scott Buck, Nick Zayas, Alexandra Franklin, Marc Muszynski, Kirsa Rein, Katrina Mathewson, Tanner Bean, Hilly Hicks Jr., and Tony Saltzman.Below is the list of all the episodes from Dexter: Resurrection season 1:Episode 1, titled A Beating Heart..., aired on July 11, 2025Episode 2, titled Camera Shy, aired on July 11, 2025Episode 3, titled Backseat Driver, aired on July 18, 2025Episode 4, titled Call Me Red, aired on July 25, 2025Episode 5, titled Murder Horny, will air on August 1, 2025Episode 6, titled Cats and Mouse..., will air on August 8, 2025Episode 7, titled Course Correction, will air on August 15, 2025Episode 8, titled The Kill Room Where It Happens, will air on August 22, 2025Episode 9, titled Touched by an Ángel, will air on August 29, 2025Episode 10, titled And Justice For All..., will air on September 5, 2025Also read: Who plays the role of Mia in Dexter: Resurrection season 1? Character exploredIs Dexter: Resurrection season 1 only available on Paramount+? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNo, all episodes of Dexter: Resurrection will be released on the Showtime network, in addition to Paramount+. Fans can watch Showtime online via YouTube TV for an additional monthly price of $10.99, Fubo for $12.99 per month, Sling TV for $9.99 per month, DirecTV for $12.99 per month, and Hulu + Live TV for $12.99 per month.To watch on Paramount+, viewers have to subscribe to the Paramount+ Premium (Paramount+ with Showtime) plan for $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers upon signing up. The plan can also be added through Hulu, Amazon Prime Video Channels, and Apple TV Channels.Watch all episodes of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 weekly on Fridays on Paramount+ and Sundays on Showtime.