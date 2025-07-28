Who plays the role of Mia in Dexter: Resurrection season 1? Character explored

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 marks the return of Michael C. Hall as the titular antihero, Dexter Morgan, Jack Alcott as his son Harrison Morgan, and David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista. The crime drama series premiered on Paramount+ with Showtime on July 11, 2025. A sequel to Dexter: New Blood, the series is developed by Clyde Phillips, who is also the showrunner.The latest iteration of the long-running series also features new cast members, including Peter Dinklage as billionaire Leon Prater, Uma Thurman as his Head of Security, Charley, and Krysten Ritter as the serial killer Mia Lapierre. The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;Weeks after taking a bullet to the chest from his own son, Dexter Morgan awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right.&quot;But when Miami Metro’s Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness, they soon find themselves deeper than ever imagined.&quot;Dexter: Resurrection season 1: Exploring Mia's role in the mystery seriesAn image of Dexter and Mia from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 (Image via Instagram/@krystenritter)Mia Lapierre, played by Krysten Ritter, is introduced in Dexter: Resurrection season 1, episode 4, Call Me Red, which aired on July 25, 2025. By day, she works as a wine sommelier, but she is also one of the serial killers who meets Dexter at Leon Prater's exclusive party for the city's most notorious murderers. Others include Al Jolly 'Rapunzel' (Eric Stonestreet), Lowell 'The Tattoo Collector' (Neil Patrick Harris), and Gareth 'The Gemini Killer' (David Dastmalchian). However, unlike the other killers who prey on innocent people, Mia only goes after s*xual predators, leading Dex to think she follows a moral code like his. Dex is fascinated by Mia, who is labeled as Lady Vengeance by the media. The two meet again in Central Park and bond over their shared experience of feeling homicidal urges during childhood. Mia opens up about the incident that sent her down this dark path—her younger sister, Hazel, was raped by one of their mother's boyfriends. She invites Dex to her house and asks him to join her in the shower, but he declines. Their brief interaction hints that their bond will likely grow stronger in the upcoming episodes of Dexter: Resurrection season 1. Additionally, it may cause Dexter to reconsider his original plan to eliminate all the serial killers he encounters at the party.Also read: Dexter: Resurrection episode 5 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to knowWhat else has the Dexter: Resurrection season 1 actress Krysten Ritter starred in? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmerican actress Krysten Ritter was born on December 16, 1981, in Pennsylvania. Her first film role was playing a model in the 2002 dark comedy film Garmento. She gained prominence by starring in the neo-noir comedy series Veronica Mars (2005–2006) as Gia Goodman, a role she reprised in the film of the same name in 2014. The 43-year-old actress played Rory's friend Lucy in the last season of Gilmore Girls (2006-2007). She also starred as Jessica Jones in the eponymous superhero series for three seasons from 2015 to 2019. Krysten is set to reprise her role in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, which is scheduled to release in 2026. Other shows in which she has played the leading role include Love &amp; Death, Gravity, Orphan Black: Echoes, The Defenders, and Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23. Furthermore, Krysten's film credits include 27 Dresses, Mona Lisa Smile, What Happens in Vegas, Confessions of a Shopaholic, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and others. In 2024, she starred as Director Rockwell in the blockbuster hit Sonic the Hedgehog 3.Catch the latest episodes of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 on Fridays on Paramount+ and Sundays on Showtime.