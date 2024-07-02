Charlie Cox says Marvel were "incredibly open-minded" for Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is among the most exciting Marvel projects yet to arrive. Despite the initial backlash to the MCU reboot version, things seem to be back on track. A big reason for it is Marvel's scrapping of the original idea and continuing on a very different path, which also appeals to fans of the superhero show.

Charlie Cox singled it out in a recent Fan Expo panel in Boston, where the actor who plays the titular character, praised Marvel for their open-minded approach to Daredevil: Born Again. He even called the production house "incredibly open-minded" and "incredibly supportive."

Vincent D'Onofrio, another major character in the Daredevil franchise, also opened up about the same at the expo, explaining how Marvel's willingness helped them create the series that fans will love.

What did Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio say about Daredevil: Born Again?

After the initial debacle that saw Marvel attempting to reboot the series completely with few characters from the Netflix collaboration, Marvel decided to take a completely different route and keep the series a continuation of the hit legal drama, which is still considered one of the finest superhero shows of all time.

Charlie Cox praised Marvel for their efforts in making this happen. Cox said:

"Marvel had been incredibly open-minded and willing to correct course, and incredibly supportive....Early on, we were trying something that was a bit different, and very quickly they were able to identify that wasn't maybe working as well as it could've done. Where we are now, I think I can speak for both of us that we feel very happy."

Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays the primary antagonist in the show, added:

"The best thing about the situation is what Charlie just said about the bosses at Marvel, and also the fact that Charlie and I were a team. We just supported each other in everything that each other wanted, whether we were in the scene or not. Whether it featured our characters, it didn't matter.

"As a team, Charlie and I considered the story and the fans. Literally, I'm not sh*tting you. You guys, we considered you constantly and brought you up constantly."

It means that Daredevil: Born Again will make the superhero and all the other Marvel characters in the show a part of the MCU without completely discarding the Netflix show's story.

This is similar to the way Marvel is merging Deadpool and Wolverine into the MCU without distorting or rebooting their respective storylines. But Daredevil may be integrated without huge multiversal twists.

Many details about the reincarnation of Daredevil remain under wraps, but fans can expect all the major characters to return. There will also be many new characters, and some things may be completely different as the series becomes a part of the vast MCU.

The series is expected to be released in March 2025 on Disney+ and falls under Marvel's attempts to improve its television segment, which has seen some stagnation in recent years.

More details about Daredevil: Born Again will arrive soon. Stay tuned.

