Daredevil: Born Again gets a rather upsetting update along with official release window

Marvel Studios' superhero drama Daredevil: Born Again is back on track after a challenging production process. Actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio took to the stage at Disney’s Upfront presentation to advertisers on May 14 to give an update about the upcoming project.

They announced that they had filmed nine episodes for the show, which would premiere in 2025. The decreased number of episodes, originally reported to be 18, is an upsetting update for fans who were looking forward to more content featuring the blind superhero.

The original Daredevil series on Netflix ran for three seasons before being canceled in 2018. However, due to its popularity, the show was revived by Marvel, who announced a new series in 2022.

While filming began the following year, Marvel Studios decided to overhaul the series in late 2023 with a new creative direction. Showrunners Matt Corman and Chris Ord were replaced by Dario Scardapane, and the directors were changed as well. Filming was also suspended due to the 2023 WGA and SAF-AFTRA Hollywood strikes, with production later resuming in January 2024.

The series reportedly wrapped filming in April last month and will hit screens next year.

When will Daredevil: Born Again be released?

After Matt Murdock appeared briefly in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and She-Hulk (2022), Daredevil: Born Again was scheduled to be released in Spring 2024 as part of Marvel's Phase 5.

However, due to the creative overhaul and filming issues, the show was eventually removed from the 2024 calendar. Now, it has been confirmed by the actors during the Disney Upfront presentation that the show will be released in March 2025. As with all Marvel shows, Daredevil: Born Again will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

No exact date was confirmed.

How many episodes will there be in Daredevil: Born Again?

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock (Image via Instagram/@daredevil)

During his presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, Marvel President Kevin Feige announced that the first season of Daredevil: Born Again would consist of 18 episodes. It was also reported that the season would be divided into nine-episode halves.

However, after the creative overhaul in late 2023, the show underwent a major change. A January 2024 article by The Hollywood Reporter stated that the show's 18 episodes had been reduced to be more in line with the current streaming model of lower episode counts.

Now, actor Charlie Cox has confirmed that they filmed only nine episodes for the show. This is a disappointing update for fans as they had expressed excitement over the lengthy season when it was initially announced. This is also significantly less than the original Netflix series where each season had 13 episodes.

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk (Image via Instagram/@daredevil)

Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the revival, along with Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

As per a 2023 US Copyright filing, the cast of the original iteration included:

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle

Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk (recast)

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blade

Nikki M. James as Kirsten McDuffie

Genneya Walton as BB Urich

Clark Johnson as Cherry

Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman

Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera

Besides them, the cast before the creative overhaul was also reported to include Michael Gaston, Harris Yulin, and Marc Geller.

After filming resumed in early 2024, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson were confirmed to return as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. Ayelet Zurer, who originally played Vanessa Fisk, was also reported to return. Deadline also reported in January that Wilson Bethel would reprise his role as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter. Additionally, their April article mentioned Lou Taylor Pucci joining the cast in an undisclosed role. Actor Jeremy Earl was also confirmed to have been cast as Cole North.

It has not been made clear which actors/characters pre-creative overhaul would remain in the new iteration and which ones have been cut out.

Stay tuned for more news and updates about Daredevil: Born Again and other shows.