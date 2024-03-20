Loki and X-Men ’97 influence Daredevil: Born Again production - Everything we know

Daredevil: Born Again is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most highly anticipated projects. Fans can't wait to see Charlie Cox return in the classic red suit again. However, things weren't this hopeful initially, as the original production of the show did have many apprehensive.

Over the last year, Daredevil: Born Again has gone through a massive creative overhaul right after the writers' strike ended. The show started from almost scratch and many strides were made to get fans back on its side, and Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum credited the retooling of the show to two of their most popular projects right now.

Brad Winderbaum credits Loki and X-Men '97 for Daredevil: Born Again's retooling

Expand Tweet

As far as Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows go on Disney+, Loki season one and season two are the outings that have proved to be majorly successful among fans and critics alike. Many praised the visual and storytelling quality of the show, and how it honored Loki's vast history in the MCU.

X-Men '97 seems set to go down the same path as well, with the show feeling like a throwback to the classic days of Saturday morning cartoon shows.

Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum attributed to the two shows when talking with The Hollywood Reporter about Daredevil: Born Again's retooling. He mentioned how he wanted to honor what came before and present arcs for these characters, taking inspiration from their work for Loki and X-Men '97:

“Frankly, a lot of that (Daredevil: Born Again overhaul) was influenced as much from Loki as it was from our X-Men ’97 experience. It’s about honoring what came before in order to find a new arc for these iconic characters. So I am really excited about what’s on the horizon. There’s some great, great work coming down the pipe that audiences are going to really love.”

What do we know about Daredevil: Born Again's overhaul?

Expand Tweet

The Charlie Cox-starrer had its production shut down back in September 2023, when Marvel Studios decided the work that had been done on the show wasn't up to the mark. They decided to have an overhaul take place and reportedly quietly let go of writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman.

This was followed by the hiring of Dario Scarpadane, best known for working on The Punisher, to be the new showrunner, and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead of Loki Season 2 fame to direct new episodes for the show.

The original length of Daredevil: Born Again was set to be around 18 episodes. However, Wilson Fisk actor Vincent D'Onofrio confirmed that the show would be having fewer episodes now, following the overhaul.

Expand Tweet

The overhaul also saw the return of Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, and Wilson Bethel as Foggy Nelson, Karen Page, and Bullseye, respectively. These stars weren't previously slated to return due to the fact that Daredevil: Born Again wasn't originally canon to the Netflix Daredevil show. However, following the overhaul, that decision was changed.

The release date for the show is currently unknown, but when it is released, it will exclusively stream on Disney+.