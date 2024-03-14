"The king has returned": Fans rejoice as Jon Bernthal seemingly hints at his return as The Punisher

Jon Bernthal's The Punisher is considered one of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe castings by many fans. The actor was able to harness the rage of Frank Castle and portrayed the violent anti-hero perfectly when the character debuted in Daredevil Season 2. He then led two seasons of his own show as well which was sadly canceled later on.

Since then, fans have been hoping for Jon Bernthal's return as The Punisher, and his recent tease surely has gotten many folks excited. The actor took to Instagram to post the cover of the book One Batch, Two Batch, the title of which became an iconic quote of his in the shows. Fans rejoiced as the rumors behind his character's return in Daredevil: Born Again has had many excited.

Fans go gaga over Jon Berthal's possible tease about the return of The Punisher

The Punisher first appeared in Daredevil Season 2 only to lead his own show, which was canceled much to fans' disappointment. Since then, the return of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle has been uncertain. However, there have been rumblings that the actor will return and his latest post sure set the internet on fire.

Posting the cover of the book, fans quickly began theorizing whether Bernthal was teasing his return as there have been rumblings that Frank Castle will show up in Daredevil: Born Again. The post has had many fans excited who are pumped to see the actor return as the character. They took to X to share their excitement with many claiming that they wanted "The Punisher back" and others stating that they were ready to see the anti-hero in action again.

Judging by the reactions, fans are surely excited to see Jon Bernthal return.

Why is the quote so important to the Punisher?

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, One Batch, Two Batch was Frank Castle's daughter - Lisa Castle's - favorite book. He would read it to her before putting her to sleep - however, one day he promised to read it to her again the next day but she was murdered a day later.

This put Frank on a murderous path which made him become The Punisher. He would use the quote before carrying out an assassination:

"One batch, two batch. Penny and dime."

Jon Bernthal is currently rumored to make a comeback in Daredevil: Born Again which is currently being filmed. Previously when the rumor broke out, Bernthal posted a photo of him as Frank Castle on his social media to tease his return, but since then it wasn't sure if the character was actually returning.

Someone dressed as the Punisher was recently spotted on the set shooting a scene, which just further solidified rumors of Bernthal's return. If that's indeed the case it definitely means that fans will get to see Bernthal return as the character sooner rather than later.

Currently, Daredevil: Born Again restarted its filming after facing a creative overhaul. This saw the return of many previous Marvel Netflix characters like Foggy Nelson, Karen Page, and Bullseye to return for the show as they weren't previously slated to.

It's currently unknown when Daredevil: Born Again will come out, but it will stream exclusively on Disney+.