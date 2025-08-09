Dexter: Resurrection episode 7 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Dexter: Resurrection episode 7 is set to air on August 15, 2025, at 3:00 am ET on Paramount+. Titled Course Correction, the episode is directed by Monica Raymund from a screenplay by Hilly Hicks Jr., based on a story he co-wrote with Edith D. Rodríguez.In the aftermath of Gareth's murder, Dexter discovers that the Gemini Killer has an identical twin brother. The next episode will showcase how the revelation changes the dynamics in Prater's serial killer club and impacts Dex's fate, as he's seemingly the only one with knowledge of Gareth's twin identity.The episode's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;At a remote retreat hosted by Prater, Dexter discovers unsettling information about Gareth; Harrison contemplates his future and his growing sense of justice driven by Elsa's struggles with her abusive landlord.&quot;When does Dexter: Resurrection episode 7 come out? Release time for all major time zonesAn image of Detectives Claudette Wallace and Melvin Oliva from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)Dexter: Resurrection episode 7, Course Correction, will premiere on Paramount+ at 3 am ET / 12 am PT on August 15, 2025. It will also air on Showtime the following Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 8 pm ET.Take a look at the episode's release schedule listed below, as per different time zones:Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeFriday, August 15, 202503:00 amCentral TimeFriday, August 15, 202502:00 amMountain TimeFriday, August 15, 202501:00 amGreenwich Mean TimeFriday, August 15, 202507:00 amCentral European TimeFriday, August 15, 202509:00 amEastern European Time Friday, August 15, 2025 09:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, August 15, 2025 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, August 15, 2025 05:00 pm Dexter: Resurrection episode 7 can be watched with a valid subscription plan to Paramount+ Premium (also called Paramount+ with Showtime). New users can purchase the plan for $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Moreover, Hulu, Apple TV Channels, and Prime Video Channels offer the plan on their platforms.How many episodes are left in Dexter: Resurrection?Dexter, Harrison, and Harry as seen in Dexter: Resurrection season 1 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)The crime drama series has a total of 10 episodes, with three remaining after Dexter: Resurrection episode 7. The remaining episodes are written by Tony Saltzman, Scott Reynolds, and Clyde Phillips and directed by Monica Raymund and Marcos Siega.Take a look at the remaining episodes below:Episode no.Episode titleRelease date (Paramount+)8 The Kill Room Where It Happens August 22, 2025 9 Touched by an Ángel August 29, 2025 10And Justice For All... September 5, 2025 A brief recap of Dexter: Resurrection episode 6 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrater's serial killer club loses another member after Dex kills Gareth, aka the Gemini Killer, in Dexter: Resurrection episode 6. With three deaths since Dex joined, the new guy looks suspicious in Prater's eyes. However, the billionaire is unaware of Lowell and Gareth's deaths and decides to take the rest of his mass murderer friends on a private retreat to find some answers.Dex is shocked to see Gareth arrive for the trip and quickly realizes that it's Gareth's identical twin brother. The siblings target two victims, usually a parent and child, each time they strike. However, the culprit is considered to be a lone killer, as the twin's existence is kept secret, even from Prater.After Blessing's mother, Prudence, dies, he opens up to Dex about his hardships in childhood and how his mother helped him overcome them. Meanwhile, Dexter and Harrison grow closer, bonding over their struggles. Harrison experiences another episode of homicidal rage and turns to his father for guidance, with Dex urging him to channel his anger to fight for people in need.Elsewhere, Captain Batista voices his suspicion to Detectives Wallace and Oliva that Dexter may have framed Mia for Ryan Foster's murder to save Harrison. The trio visits Mia in jail to confirm their theory but finds that she has hanged herself. It turns out that Prater had Mia killed to stop her from ratting the others out in exchange for her freedom.Major events to expect from Dexter: Resurrection episode 7Dexter and Mia as seen in Dexter: Resurrection (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)Take a look at the potential plot developments from Dexter: Resurrection episode 7:The next episode will explore Gareth and his twin brother's past and possibly answer whether the surviving twin is aware of his brother's death and Dexter's role in it.After losing three of his serial killers quickly, Prater may be onto Dexter and may have even set up a trap for him at the remote resort. If that is indeed true, then the confrontation may lead to a fight for survival between Dex, Prater, and the other serial killers.Harrison will likely experience another bout of homicidal rage as he tries to reason with Elsa's landlord. However, will he take another life in a fit of rage and confirm that he's following in his father's bloody footsteps?Captain Batista and Detective Wallace may make a breakthrough in their investigations and inch closer to proving Dex is the Bay Harbor Butcher and Harrison is Ryan Foster's killer.Watch Dexter: Resurrection episode 7 exclusively on Paramount+ and Showtime.