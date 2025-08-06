  • home icon
Did Ted Bundy ever admit to his crimes? Details explored ahead of the Hulu series Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil 

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Published Aug 06, 2025 21:22 GMT
Ted Bundy and his crimes
Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil will be available to stream on Hulu. (Image via Unsplash)

Ted Bundy is one of the most infamous serial killers in American history. Born on November 24, 1946, he confessed to killing at least 30 women across several states between 1974 and 1978. His method of luring victims involved pretending to need help or posing as a figure of authority. Bundy’s reign of terror spanned Washington, Oregon, Utah, Colorado, and Florida.

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil is an upcoming Hulu series releasing on August 7, 2025. The synopsis of the show reads,

"In 1984, Ted Bundy offers to help catch the Green River Killer--launching a chilling game of cat and mouse with detective Robert Keppel. Featuring never-before-heard tapes, this is a gripping descent into one of history's darkest minds."

Bundy initially denied his involvement in the murders. However, during the final years of his life, he admitted to several killings.

Ted Bundy about his crimes

Bundy’s crimes were as gruesome as they were calculated. He often used manipulation to lure women, convincing them he was injured or impersonating an authority figure.

According to People, once his victims trusted him, he would overpower them, taking them to secluded areas where he would s*xually assault and murder them. Bundy’s modus operandi became infamous for its brutality and planning.

In the earlier stages of his trials, Bundy vehemently denied any involvement in the murders. He often proclaimed his innocence, even after his conviction. However, as time went on, particularly while on death row, he began to open up.

It wasn’t until his last years that Bundy made shocking confessions about his crimes. In interviews with journalists Stephen Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth, Bundy spoke candidly about his life as a killer, though he initially did so indirectly, discussing a "hypothetical" killer before gradually confessing to his actions.

Bundy admitted to committing the murders but refused to show remorse. He rationalized his behavior, discussing his lack of guilt and feelings of indifference. In his final confessions, he revealed his habits, including necrophilia, which he had never publicly acknowledged before.

The final confession

By the time Ted was nearing execution, he had confessed to the murders of at least 30 women. In a last-ditch attempt to delay his death, Bundy provided police with details about the locations of several victims’ bodies.

However, his confessions were not fully embraced by law enforcement, who believed he may have committed even more murders than he admitted. Bundy’s refusal to take full responsibility for all his actions left many questions unanswered.

In his final moments, Bundy expressed no guilt. He stated he felt no remorse for his actions, even as he faced death by electric chair. According to People, in a conversation with detectives days before his death, he expressed,

“I don’t feel guilty for any of it. I feel less guilty now than I’ve felt at any time in my whole life. About anything. I mean really.”
What happened to Ted Bundy?

After a series of dramatic legal battles, Bundy was executed on January 24, 1989. He was executed by the electric chair at Florida State Prison. He was 42 years old.

Despite his attempts to manipulate his public image, Bundy’s legacy is one of violence and horror. His crimes, confessions, and eventual execution continue to be a subject of fascination.

More about the upcoming Hulu show

Premiering on August 7, 2025, exclusively on Hulu, Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil offers an exploration of the mind of one of America's most notorious serial killers.

This docuseries showcases the collaboration between Bundy and Detective Robert Keppel in 1984, during Bundy's incarceration. Bundy, seeking to delay his execution, offered insights into the Green River Killer case, leading to a psychological game between the two.

The trailer presents an intriguing glimpse into their unsettling cat-and-mouse interactions, featuring over 12 hours of previously unreleased audio recordings that shed new light on this exchange.

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil will be available to stream on Hulu.

