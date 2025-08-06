Where was Ted Bundy executed? Details of the American serial killer ahead of Ted Bundy: Dialogue With The Devil

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil is set to debut on August 7, 2025, on Hulu; there is renewed attention on the last years of Bundy's life, specifically the conversations he had with investigators leading up to his execution.

More than 30 years after his execution, Ted Bundy continues to be one of the most well-known and studied serial killers in American criminal history. Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil offers an opportunity to explore Bundy's mentality through hours of previously recorded material.

However, his actual death, which took place in a Florida state prison, is still a noteworthy moment in U.S. history, both for the legal system and the media. Bundy was executed by electric chair in 1989, following several guilty verdicts and appeals.

His death was a carefully controlled state action witnessed by dozens of people and presumably hundreds, if not thousands, of onlookers from outside the prison as they protested, including adding to the noise with chants, fireworks, and various signs. Journalists, officials, and law enforcement recorded Bundy's final hours, behavior, and final words for posterity.

Ted Bundy was executed at Florida State Prison

Ted Bundy was executed on January 24, 1989, at Florida State Prison in Starke, Florida. Newsweek and Cosmopolitan listed Bundy's time of execution at 7:06 a.m. Eastern Time. His age at the time of execution was 42.

Bundy had received three death sentences for separate murder convictions, including the murders of two women in the Florida State University Chi Omega sorority house and the murder of 12-year-old Kimberly Leach. The execution that was carried out was related to the Leach case, after a trial held in 1980.

Florida's means of execution at the time was electrocution with a chair they called “Old Sparky.” Newsweek reported that Dr. Clark Hoshall, who was a medical witness at the execution, mentioned Bundy's physical signs of anxiety, and he had avoided eye contact with just an open right eye when the current was initiated after leather straps were tightened across Bundy's body and face.

Inside the execution chamber, 42 people witnessed the execution, including lawyers, correctional officers, reporters, and others related to the case. Outside the prison, according to Cosmopolitan, hundreds of people stood overnight holding signs and chanting slogans: "Burn Bundy, burn." Fireworks were set off as there was news of Bundy's execution.

A still from Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Image via Netflix)

FBI Special Agent Bill Hagmaier, who had done hours of interviewing with Bundy before his death, spoke about Bundy's knowing the audience was there and questioning the morality of those who were celebrating, "and these people are saying I'm crazy?" Bundy's last words were reportedly, "I would like to give my love to my family and friends," according to the Orlando Sentinel as reported by Cosmopolitan.

In the days leading up to his death, he made multiple last-second confessions in a desperate effort to delay execution, confessing to more murders than was previously known. His attempts failed, and the scheduled execution proceeded.

Once dead, Bundy's body was cremated. Cosmopolitan reported that, according to his wishes, his ashes were scattered in the Cascade Mountains, in Washington State, where many of his victims were discovered.

What to Expect from Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil?

The Hulu docuseries titled Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil is set to debut on August 7, 2025, with six episodes focusing on interviews Bundy gave to investigators while on death row. The series uses more than 12 hours of footage from recordings between Bundy and members of the Green River Task Force that have never been seen before.

A still from Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil (Image via Hulu)

Ted Bundy had offered to help law enforcement with profiling the Green River Killer, not because he felt remorse, but to engage in the process of studying his psychology. The tapes contain graphic accounts of his crimes and his depersonalized thoughts about possession, control, and violence.

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil was adapted from the book The Riverman: Ted Bundy and I Hunt for the Green River Killer, co-authored by criminologist Robert Keppel. It is organized to provide an in-depth and factual account of Bundy's psyche, rather than glorifying his crimes.

As far as we know, Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil will be available in the U.S. on Hulu for streaming, and is expected to stream internationally on Disney+ at a later date.

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil can be streamed on Hulu from August 7, 2025.

