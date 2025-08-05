What was Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death? Black Sabbath legend's death certificate explored

Legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne's death certificate has revealed his cause of death. The Prince of Darkness breathed his last on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76, after suffering from multiple health issues in the final years of his life.

Ad

According to Ozzy Osbourne's death certificate, published on August 5 by The New York Times, the singer passed away due to an "out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes)." His place of death was listed as Harefield Hospital at Hill End Road in Harefield.

Osbourne was laid to rest near the lake at his home in Buckinghamshire last week after an intimate funeral. His coffin was also taken out in a procession on Wednesday last week when fans across the world paid their tributes. The walk was led by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and their three children, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.

Ad

Trending

Weeks before Ozzy Osbourne's death, the legend reunited with his former band Black Sabbath members and hosted a farewell concert in his hometown on July 5, 2025. He sang five songs from his solo career for his set during the concert, held at Villa Park.

Ozzy Osbourne suffered from Parkinson's disease and underwent multiple surgeries before his death

Osbourne (Image via Getty)

Ozzy Osbourne had been suffering from multiple health issues in his final years, as revealed by the Prince of Darkness himself in several interviews. In a 2020 interview with Good Morning America, Osbourne opened up about being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and suffering from it for the last 15 years.

Ad

Speaking to The Observer, Osbourne opened up about how the most difficult aspect of suffering from Parkinson's disease was not knowing where it would end. He had to "learn to live in the moment," as one could never know what would happen the next morning. He dealt with the uncertainty by not thinking enough about it, the legendary singer revealed.

The Prince of Darkness also had to undergo multiple back and neck surgeries due to accidents. In 2003, he was involved in a quad biking accident, for which he had to undergo surgery in 2022. In an interview in the same year with Classic Rock, Osbourne said:

Ad

"I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck. I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."

In 2019, Ozzy Osbourne also picked up a back injury, which led to struggles with his mobility. After undergoing surgery, Osbourne also credited his wife, Sharon Osbourne, for being by his side during this tough period. He claimed that he would not be able to go through the struggles in his life without her, while speaking to The Observer.

Ad

"Without my Sharon, I’d be f*cking gone. We have a little row now and then, but otherwise we just get on with it."

Further, Osbourne also revealed that he struggled with constipation in his aforementioned interview. The rock legend added that he had to depend on "laxatives."

Finally, Ozzy Osbourne also hinted that he would not want to die in America but in his own country, the United Kingdom. He said:

Ad

"I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in f*cking Forest Lawn. I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home."

Ad

The former Black Sabbath lead singer passed away in the United Kingdom and was buried in his hometown, per his wishes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More