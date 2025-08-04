Ozzy Osbourne's final video with daughter 2 days before death goes viral, Perez Hilton suspects "he had a cold"

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his view on English singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne’s final video with his daughter. According to E! News, the Black Sabbath frontman was seen cheerfully enjoying breakfast with family at home in England.In an article published on July 24, 2025, TMZ reported that the late artist’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne, shared a video clip on her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 20, 2025. It reportedly appears to be the last publicly posted footage of Ozzy at his mansion in Buckinghamshire, just two days before his death on July 22, 2025.As the video went viral, Perez Hilton took to the social media platform X and suspected that the singer might have had a “cold.” On Sunday, August 3, 2025, the 47-year-old wrote:“So hard to believe #OzzyOsbourne is gone. It seems he had a cold but he was upright and with it in this video.”In the video, the British icon was seen sitting at a table scrolling on his iPad. He was in the company of Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson’s two-year-old son, Sidney. He was dressed in a black T-shirt and had headphones on.Kelly, the youngest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, asked her dad in the video, “Dada, say good morning!” The singer enthusiastically replied, “Good morning!”Perez Hilton says it's “great” that Ozzy Osbourne got to spend quality time with familyPerez Hilton also took to his website and noted that Ozzy Osbourne seemed like he had a “cheerful and relaxed” time in the viral video. The media personality noted:“It seemed like such a cheerful and relaxed everyday kinda moment for the family. And he looked to be doing pretty well, too! You’d never guess the tragedy that would unfold just 48 hours later… So great they got such quality time at the end.”The Osbourne family confirmed the singer’s death at the age of seventy-six in a statement. Ozzy is survived by his wife, Sharon, and children, including Kelly, Aimee, Jack, Louis, and Jessica Osbourne.E! News reported that Ozzy was laid to rest on July 31, 2025, following a procession in his hometown of Birmingham, England. He was buried during a private funeral at his Buckinghamshire home.From Black Sabbath to The Osbournes: Ozzy Osbourne's life exploredOzzy was born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in the Aston area of Birmingham. According to the BBC, he left school at the age of fifteen and did a series of random jobs.He officially joined Black Sabbath in 1968. But he was reportedly fired by the other members of Sabbath based on his substance abuse, as per the outlet.Meanwhile, in 2002, Ozzy Osbourne and his family earned fame when they pioneered reality TV with their American reality television series The Osbournes.Ozzy reportedly had been struggling with Parkinson's disease for more than twenty years. As per E! News, his older sisters said that his illness had progressed before his death. Osbourne last performed with Black Sabbath on July 5, 2025, at their farewell show &quot;Back to the Beginning&quot; in Birmingham, England.