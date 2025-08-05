Is Iron Fist in Eyes of Wakanda season 1? Details explored

Eyes of Wakanda season 1 premiered on Disney+ on August 1, 2025. With a unique focus on Wakandan vibranium and its global legacy, the show introduces several new characters, including the first-ever female Iron Fist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Fist's role is featured prominently in the third episode of this four-part anthology series.The show is an animated journey through different places and times that shows how far Wakanda's magical powers can reach. Each 30-minute episode tells a story on its own, combining action and adventure with Marvel's rich world-building. With Iron Fist's involvement, Eyes of Wakanda season 1 goes to a lot of new places.The third episode, with Jona Xiao as K'un-Lun's guardian, is the most interesting. Xiao's character, who is first named Iron Fist, remains the highlight of a dramatic fight with a Wakanda-based CIA agent. The episode is a big deal for Marvel's animated stories because it's her first appearance in the MCU.Iron Fist’s role in Eyes of Wakanda season 1In Eyes of Wakanda season 1, Iron Fist, known as Jorani (Mandarin: 乔拉尼), is portrayed as a powerful guardian of the mystical city of K’un-Lun.This Iron Fist is the first woman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play the role. It turns out that Jona Xiao's character is crucial to the episode, and she uses the Iron Fist very well.In this episode, there is a heated argument with a CIA agent from Wakanda. This episode shows how strong the character is in martial arts and how important it is for her to protect K'un-Lun's legacy.The fact that there is a female Iron Fist is a big deal for the Marvel franchise. Even Jona Xiao didn't know what part she was trying out for until she got the script.Xiao shared in an interview with scmp.com on August 5, 2025, recalling the moment she learned her character would be the first-ever female Iron Fist in the MCU.&quot;It was very exciting.&quot;She continued,&quot;You read the words, and then she whips out the Iron Fist.&quot;Xiao explained how her involvement in the project connected to deeper cultural and identity shifts, saying,&quot;When I was growing up, I didn’t see Asian women portrayed as warriors or legends.&quot;Recap of Eyes of Wakanda season 1Eyes of Wakanda season 1 highlights Wakanda's long history, with a focus on warriors who are sent to find stolen artifacts. The show is set up like an anthology, with each episode featuring a different story set in a different time period.Noni, a former member of the Dora Milaje, is introduced in the first episode. She goes on a mission to recover powerful weapons from The Lion. Even though she is successful, Noni decides that she will never fully fit in with the Dora Milaje and that she belongs with the War Dogs. The second episode reimagines the Trojan War. Achilles and Memnon, a Wakandan agent, betray each other, which ends in Achilles' tragic death.Jorani, voiced by Jona Xiao, is the first female Iron Fist in the MCU. She is introduced in the third episode. A skilled fighter from K'un-Lun, Jorani steals back a Wakandan artifact, adding a new twist to the Iron Fist tale.In the season finale, Prince Tafari and Kuda travel through time and meet Black Panther from the future. They change history to stop Wakanda from falling and let the rest of the world into the country.Eyes of Wakanda season 1 is available to stream on Disney+.