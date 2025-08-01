Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda ending explained: How does the twist in Wakanda’s history shape the MCU’s future?

Marvel's Eyes of Wakanda, the latest animated spinoff series, has arrived on Disney+ and sent ripples through the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with a shocking twist that affects the origins of Black Panther.

Ad

Released on August 1, 2025, the series provides an in-depth look into Wakanda's history, featuring missions that span centuries as Wakandan warriors, known as the Hatut Zaraze, retrieve stolen vibranium artifacts.

The series centers on the missions of Wakandan operatives through different eras, aiming to retrieve lost Wakandan technology and relics scattered around the world. Viewers are transported to ancient Crete, 15th-century China, and the 19th-century Ethiopian Empire, all while emphasizing the significance of vibranium in shaping history.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda. Reader’s discretion is advised.

As the series unfolds, familiar characters are introduced, alongside new challenges and revelations brought by characters like Noni and the mysterious Black Panther from the future.

The series rewrites parts of Wakanda’s history, showing that the nation’s future depends not only on its own fate but also on the world’s survival. The twist involving the Horde and the significance of vibranium add depth to the MCU's understanding of Wakanda's role in the universe, ensuring that the legacy of the Black Panther continues to evolve.

Ad

The shocking twist: The future Black Panther and the Horde in Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda

A still from Eyes of Wakanda (Image via Disney+)

In the final episode of Eyes of Wakanda, viewers are transported to Ethiopia in 1896 during the Battle of Adwa, where Prince Tafari and his protector Kuda set out on a mission to recover a vibranium artifact.

Ad

However, things take an unexpected turn when they face a mysterious figure wearing a Black Panther suit, who reveals herself as a Black Panther from 500 years in the future. This moment marks the beginning of a major revelation: Earth’s future is at risk, and Wakanda's isolationism is a key factor in the planet's decline.

The future Black Panther explains that the world has been ravaged by an alien species called the Horde, an insectoid race that has wiped out most of humanity. Wakanda, which had remained isolated for centuries, was eventually consumed by the Horde after being left alone in a fractured world. This destruction can only be avoided if Wakanda opens its borders and joins the world in fighting back.

Ad

The vibranium artifact, an important relic from Wakanda's history, must be returned to its rightful place, triggering a series of events that will lead Wakanda to decide to open its borders.

Read More: What time will Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda release on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

The key role of Vibranium

A still from Eyes of Wakanda (Image via Disney+)

As the Black Panther explains, the artifact Tafari holds is vital to the future. If it remains in Wakanda, the world will not unite in time to confront the Horde. However, if it ends up in the hands of the British Museum, as seen in the 2018 Black Panther film, it will trigger a series of events leading to Erik Killmonger's challenge for the throne and T’Challa’s eventual decision to share Wakanda’s resources with the world.

Ad

This new understanding of vibranium, the valuable resource powering Wakanda, becomes central to the story. It’s not just a super-metal; it actively influences the course of history. Despite Tafari's and Kuda's concerns, returning the artifact to its proper place in the past is vital for changing the future. Still, the story suggests that, regardless of the changes they make, fighting the Horde might still be unavoidable.

The twist with Killmonger

A still from Eyes of Wakanda (Image via Disney+)

The end of Eyes of Wakanda circles back to the Black Panther movie, where Killmonger steals the same vibranium artifact from the British Museum. The finale shows a direct link between Tafari and Kuda's actions and the later events of Black Panther.

Ad

Killmonger’s theft of the artifact and his rise to power are not just the result of his personal desire for vengeance; they are part of a larger cycle, a historical inevitability that shapes the destiny of Wakanda and the MCU.

At the end of the series, Killmonger arrives, as he does in Black Panther, looking at the vibranium axe in the museum. This highlights how crucial the artifact is in influencing the MCU timeline. It’s also shown that Tafari and Kuda’s actions may have triggered the chain of events leading to Killmonger's ascent, suggesting their actions, though seemingly a failure, actually helped Wakanda eventually open up to the world.

Ad

Read More: Marvel's Eyes of Wakanda release date, voice cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

The introduction of Iron Fist

A still from Eyes of Wakanda (Image via Disney+)

In addition to exploring Wakandan history, Eyes of Wakanda also introduces a new character to the MCU: Jorani, the first female Iron Fist. In the third episode, Lost and Found, Jorani is assigned to retrieve a vibranium artifact from a dragon statue in 15th-century China.

Ad

Her origin resembles the traditional Iron Fist story, where she gains her powers by defeating the immortal dragon Shou-Lao. However, unlike previous versions of Iron Fist, Jorani's story is an original creation for Eyes of Wakanda, and her role suggests that Iron Fist could play a significant role in the MCU's future.

Her connection to Wakanda and the vibranium artifact further links the fate of the Iron Fist to Wakanda’s legacy, leaving space for potential future appearances in live-action films or other animated series.

Ad

Also Read: Mephisto's long-awaited arrival in the MCU may finally be happening in Ironheart⁩

The impact on Wakanda’s legacy

A still from Eyes of Wakanda (Image via Disney+)

By the end of Eyes of Wakanda, Tafari and Kuda successfully return the vibranium artifact to its rightful place, but they do so with heavy hearts, understanding the gravity of their mission. The series ends on a somber note as Tafari reflects on how he may never know if their actions truly saved the future.

Ad

The future Black Panther’s warning echoes in the background, urging Wakanda to stay open to the world to save humanity from the Horde. Tafari's journey from reckless youth to responsible leader shows a significant growth arc, one that mirrors Wakanda's own evolution throughout the series.

Read More: Ironheart: All episodes ranked

Eyes of Wakanda is now streaming on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More