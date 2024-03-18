Exciting news for MCU fans as this Marvel character's awaited debut is finally in developments

Long-term fans of the Marvel Universe and its myriad of comic-book storylines, as well as the animated series of The Ultimate Spider-Man are familiar with the character of Nova. The character is deemed to be the same age as the web-slinging superhero in most iterations.

The character has the power to shoot hyper-focussed energy beams. Additionally, he can fly, has superhuman strength, and can tolerate a certain degree of resistance to injury. In the comics, he was (and derived his name from) the intergalactic military and police force called the Nova Corps.

The Nova Corps has already made their appearance in The Guardians of the Galaxy, but the character of Nova, Richard Rider, hasn't made the debut yet. However, a recent interview might change the status quo and introduce the character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"There are plans to develop Nova" Marvel Executive greenlights Nova's debut in MCU

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Brad Winderbaum, the head of Marvel Studios' streaming, animation, and television, confirmed that Nova is set to become a part of the MCU. In his words, Marvel Studios is at the early development stage of Nova's television series on Disney+.

In an exclusive interview available to watch on the Phase Zero channel, Winderbeaum mentioned:

We have a new system behind-the-scenes at Marvel Studios. We're more like a traditional studio now. We're developing more than we actually will produce. There are plans to develop Nova. I love Nova, too. I love Rich Rider, too..."

Additionally, he remarked that there were plans to develop Nova, a character he was really interested in exploring.

I hope it gets to the screen. The world is always chaos. There's always things. You gotta conjure these things to make them happen but I would love to see a Nova show, one day," he further added.

Who is Nova in Marvel Comics?

Nova first made his appearance in the comics in the late 1970s, when the last remaining member of the Nova Corps, Rhomann Dey, decided to pass on his superhuman powers to a high school student in New York. This student inherits the powers of the Nova Corps from the dying Rhomann Dey and goes on to become a superhero, coming up against a plethora of well-known and less-known villains.

His notable ally is Spider-Man, and he has also teamed up with Power Man, Iron Fist, and White Tiger on occasion. Several times, he has also appeared as part of the ever-changing roster for The Guardians of the Galaxy.

What does Nova bring to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The introduction of this alien-powered superhero has reportedly enabled Ryan Gosling to finally join the MCU. According to an industry insider with the username @MyTimeToShineHello, Ryan Gosling has joined the MCU.

Nova's inclusion in the MCU connects back to several major moments. The destruction of the Nova Corps by Thanos's forces is the perfect catalyst for his origin story, ensuring that the Xandarian force's power lives on through Richard Rider, should the writers opt to take this route.

In addition, the Guardians of the Galaxy has gone through a major change in its roster as well, with Adam Warlock and a host of new characters joining the Rocket Racoon-led team, while most of the older members have found other callings.

Notably, whether or not the writers will take this route for Nova's series or come up with an entirely original storyline as they did for Kamala Khan is still unknown.