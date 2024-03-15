Ryan Gosling rumored to have joined MCU, industry insider suggests

Rumors about Ryan Gosling joining the MCU have been doing rounds for years with fans speculating which character the talented actor may play. However, a fresh rumor has started about Gosling being confirmed for future MCU projects, pushing fans into a frenzy. While it is known that the MCU is going through some major overhauls with actors moving in and out of the franchise, there is no official word on the inclusion of Ryan Gosling in any confirmed role.

Recently, Ryan received an Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. He is also credited for singing one of the popular songs in the movie titled I'm Just Ken.

In 2022, Ryan was seen in The Gray Man, which has been renewed for a sequel. His next project is an action-comedy called The Fall Guy, co-starring Emily Blunt. The actor, who started his career as a child, has a huge repertoire of works in various genres.

What sparked the rumor of Ryan Gosling joining the MCU?

The recent rumor about Ryan Gosling joining the MCU started after an X (formerly Twitter) user going by the name @MyTimeToShineHello put the information on their page. The account holder is considered an industry insider who could be an employee of Disney or Marvel or a representative of a PR company connected to the production studios.

Unfortunately, the above-mentioned X account holder rarely provides any source for their information. As such, it is not possible to judge the authenticity of the news without confirmation or refute from official sources.

However, the rumor has sparked a frenzy among fans who are speculating about the MCU character best suited to the actor. Both MCU fans and Gosling fans have taken to fan art trying to imagine the actor in various characters.

Which character could Ryan Gosling play in the MCU?

As far back as 2016, rumors had erupted about Ryan Gosling's interest in being part of the MCU when he was being considered to play Doctor Strange. However, the role went to Benedict Cumberbatch. Every time Marvel plans to introduce or replace a character, fans resort to art to imagine popular actors in various roles.

As for the Barbie star, fanart has imagined him in many roles, from T’Challa to Richard Rider aka Nova. Some fans believe he would make an ideal Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider.

A few movies from the banner have opened up possibilities for new superhero personalities to be arriving on the screen in the future. While The Marvels may have led to an opening for Quasar, the owner of Quantum Bands, in the MCU, the Savage Land tease in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opened the way for Ka-Zar, the protector. The Gray Man actor seems right for either of the characters.

However, many MCU enthusiasts are wondering whether Gosling could have been in talks to play Doctor Doom in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Ryan Gosling's Marvel casting memes may come true

While fans are excited to see Ryan in the MCU, there is no confirmation about the Oscar nominee joining the franchise. Neither Marvel Studios nor the actor himself have given any hint on the same. However, the industry insider whose social media account brought out the rumor, is known to be right in most cases.

The speculation about Gosling joining the MCU comes in the wake of another rumor about Henry Cavill crossing over to the MCU which was circulating online a few weeks ago. After the Hollywood strikes, most studio giants have been facing massive restructuring.

Moreover, MCU had to reshuffle its storyline for Phases 5 and 6 after their archvillain, Kang the Conqueror, was sidelined following the arrest of actor Jonathan Majors for assault. Under such conditions, fans can hope to see many stars moving into the franchise.

How can Nova be introduced in the MCU?

Fanart imagines Gosling as the Sentry (Image via Reddit @r/marvelmovies and Instagram @britishfilminstitute)

As per Marvel Comics, Infinity War sets up Nova’s entry into the MCU. In the movies, it could be that after Thanos and his Black Order destroyed Xander, Rhomann Dey comes to Earth, seeks out Richard Rider and gives him the Nova force. Alternately, Ryan Gosling’s Nova can be shown to have been in Xander when Thanos attacked. He is the lone survivor on the planet and becomes a Nova force.

Whichever story the studio plans to pick, it would be interesting to see Ryan Gosling as part of the MCU. Since there is no corroboration of the rumor, it would be wise to wait for the official word.