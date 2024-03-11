"Ryan Gosling just stole the entire show!" - Daria Kasatkina and Serena Williams' ex-coach react to Oscars 2024 as Emma Stone, Oppenheimer win big

Daria Kasatkina and Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs shared her opinion on the 96th Academy Awards ceremony that recently concluded in Los Angeles.

This year's Oscars saw Christopher Nolan's magnum opus Oppenheimer taking home seven awards, included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

While Greta Gerwig's Barbie only won one award, for Best Original Song, Ryan Gosling entertained actors and fans in attendance with a live performance of hit song 'I'm Just Ken' from the film.

Rennae Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams at her last Major tournament outing at the 2022 US Open, was spellbound by Gosling's singing chops and took to social media to exclaim that his performance was "flipping awesome". She then went as far as suggesting that he was the highlight of the night.

"I’m sorry that was flippin awesome!!!! KEN!!!! @RyanGosling literally just stole the entire show!" Stubbs wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Daria Kasatkina, meanwhile, expressed her admiration towards Emma Stone, who picked up her second Oscar on Sunday.

"EMMA STONE," the Russian wrote, followed by a few emojis.

Expand Tweet

The World No. 12 also started a discourse about Oppenheimer on her X handle, questioning her followers whether the film deserved so many awards.

"Can someone explain me, what’s so unbelievable about Oppenheimer movie? Thanks," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

"So 'cause I’m a tennis player, I cannot be interested in anything in this world?" - Daria Kasatkina defends her Oppenheimer criticism

Daria Kasatkina has no love for Oppenheimer

Daria Kasatkina received quite some pushback for questioning why Oppenheimer was so successful at the awards ceremony, with one fan asking her to stick to talking about tennis.

"Stick with tennis dasha," one fan replied to Kasatkina's post.

Expand Tweet

This seemingly upset the 26-year-old, who was quick to reply.

"So cause I’m a tennis player, I cannot be interested in anything in this world?" Kasatkina wrote in response.

Expand Tweet

A back-and-forth ensued between her and the fan, with the latter explaining what made Oppenheimer a great film. Kasatkina did not seem convinced, replying sarcastically to the fan.

"You must be funny at parties," the Russian replied.

Expand Tweet

Daria Kasatkina is competing at this week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Having received a bye in the first round, the 11th seed's campaign got off to a great start on Saturday, March 9, as she beat France's Oceanne Dodin 6-3, 7-6 (5) to reach the third round, where she will face former World No. 3 Sloane Stephens.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas