"Fits right into our sacred MCU timeline" Marvel Producer gives a surprising update about this MCU show

Marvel's animated universe is growing, and fans are anticipating the arrival of new and exciting projects such as Ryan Coogler's Eyes of Wakanda. As X-Men '97 steals the show with its nostalgic appeal, Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum has provided an exciting update on the upcoming animated series.

In an interview with Men's Health, Winderbaum revealed that Eyes of Wakanda will take place within the primary timeline of the MCU:

"We're exploring so many amazing avenues on the animated side. Eyes of Wakanda, more than any other show, fits right into our sacred MCU timeline continuity."

Winderbaum also disclosed that Coogler is the producer and Todd Harris, one of their longtime storyboard artists, is the director of the series that centers around Wakandan mythology and history.

Since Marvel Studios' public announcement of Eyes of Wakanda in December 2023, fans have been eagerly awaiting the series' release. While details remain scarce, the official description provided by the company hints at the adventures of Wakandan warriors retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts from around the world.

What does Marvel producer say about Eyes of Wakanda?

While promoting X-Men '97, Marvel's producer and head of streaming, animation, and television, Brad Winderbaum, revealed in an interview with Men's Health an update regarding the MCU animated series Eyes of Wakanda.

Winderbaum disclosed that the series, exploring the lives of former Black Panthers and members of Dora Milaje, as they go out to find vibranium relics, is now formally a part of the revered MCU timeline. That being said, Disney+ users shouldn't anticipate seeing well-known characters like Shuri and others in the series.

Calling the upcoming series "cool" and "amazing," Winderbaum said,

"It's about Wakandan history and mythology, and it's really cool. It looks amazing. And it feels like, 'Okay I'm getting an animated look into the MCU."

With this intriguing revelation, Eyes of Wakanda promises to blend into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, giving viewers a closer look into the history of Wakanda and its legendary warriors.

What is Eyes of Wakanda?

Eyes of Wakanda is a Black Panther spin-off that was announced in December 2023. The show will debut exclusively on Disney+ sometime in 2024.

Plot details are still scant, but fans may expect a compelling story written by series writer Marc Bernardin, who has reportedly written two episodes so far. In the podcast Fatman Beyond, in December last year, American director Kevin Smith discussed how the series scripting was already in the works during the pademic times.

"They announced the show with some footage called Eyes of Wakanda. Almost nobody knows anything about the Eyes of Wakanda," Smith said.

Bernardin also spoke about it, revealing only that he had written two episodes.

"I wrote two episodes of it. So, I know some things about Eyes of Wakanda. I can't say anything besides that or the snipers will get twitchy."

Although Marvel Studios has not yet announced a release date, Eyes of Wakanda brings a thrilling new depth to the MCU and blends in well with the cherished franchise's intricate narrative. The official synopsis reads,

"Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story."

Watch out for the upcoming third animated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eyes of Wakanda, which is set to be released on Disney+ in 2024.