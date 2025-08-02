When does Eyes of Wakanda take place? Details explored

Eyes of Wakanda is the MCU's latest show, and it's now out on Disney+ as of Friday, August 1, 2025. All four episodes of the miniseries dropped on the same day, which serves as an expansion of the history of Wakanda after the iconic nation was previously featured in two of the MCU's biggest movies, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Along with the limited series' release is the confirmation that its storyline takes place at the earliest point in the MCU timeline. Marvel's Eyes of Wakanda takes place in the year 1260 BC and stretches to 1896. Before its release, Captain America: The First Avenger was the first in the MCU Timeline Order, which was set during World War II in the 1940s.Ryan Coogler, who directed the two Black Panther movies, developed the spin-off series for television. All four episodes are around 30 minutes long, and with all four of them dropping at the same time, watching the entire series is like watching an average MCU film. So far, the show has received a positive reception from critics. At the time of writing, it has a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes.Disclaimer: This article may contain some spoilers for Eyes of Wakanda. Reader's discretion is advised.What is Eyes of Wakanda all about?Eyes of Wakanda is an animated series that helps to add depth to the history of the nation of Wakanda, which was introduced in the Black Panther movies, and its significance in the wider world. Like the films that focused heavily on the highly advanced Wakandan tech and Vibranium, those are also featured in the limited series, proving that Wakanda has always been light years ahead.The first episode of Eyes of Wakanda took the story to the earliest point in the MCU timeline, in the year 1260 BC in Crete, while episode 2 is set several years later (1200 BC) in a battle between Troy and Greece. Episode 3 brings the story to China and Wakanda in the year 1400 AD before closing the series in episode 4, which is set in Ethiopia in 1896.In episode 1, a former Dora Milaje member, Noni (Winnie Harlow), kickstarted the Wakandan artifact-collecting narrative of the series. While she failed on the mission, she becomes a War Dog to continue the quest as an older woman in episode 2.But instead of the Black Panther storyline and the drama surrounding the nation's leaders, the series tells the tale of the nation's military and its operations in the outside world. The series centers around four different, previously unseen points in MCU's history, featuring different Wakandan War Dogs, aka the Hatut Zeraze, tasked to retrieve stolen Wakandan artifacts, including Vibranium weapons.Episode 3 continued the artifact-retrieving storyline, but with another Wakandan War Dog, Basha (Jacques Coliman). Meanwhile, episode 4 featured a time-traveling story by the Queen of Wakanda from the future, aka the world's last Black Panther, urging a War Dog and his trainee to return the Vibranium axe they retrieved.Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) claimed the Vibranium axe over a century later, but returning the weapon stopped an alien Horde from attacking and wiping Earth of its remaining people 500 years in the future.Will there be Eyes of Wakanda season 2?Eyes of Wakanda has been referred to as a limited series, and so far, there has been no word about its future or any plans to extend the series for another season.Catch all four episodes of Eyes of Wakanda streaming on Disney+.