Why there won’t be Eyes of Wakanda season 1 episode 5? Explained

Eyes of Wakanda season 1 premiered on Disney+ on August 1, 2025. This animated anthology miniseries looks at the history of Wakanda, focusing on the Hatut Zaraze, elite Wakandan warriors who go back in time to recover the stolen vibranium artifacts.The show has been praised for its unique mix of action, adventure, and mythology, as well as its beautiful animation and diverse cast. All four episodes came out at the same time.However, the question arises: Is there a fifth episode? The answer is easy: No, there won't be an episode 5 of Eyes of Wakanda season 1. The show was meant to be a miniseries with a complete four-episode story arc. At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation about a part 2 or additional episodes. The story wraps up neatly in episode 4, leaving no unresolved cliffhangers that necessitate further continuation.The possibility of Eyes of Wakanda season 1 episode 5Eyes of Wakanda season 1 episode 5 will not happen because the show was meant to be a self-contained miniseries with a definitive ending after the fourth episode. Marvel Studios confirmed that Eyes of Wakanda would not be renewed after its initial release, and fans shouldn't expect any new episodes or any other installments.Each episode stands on its own and looks at a different time in Wakandan history. The anthology was not designed to extend beyond the current four episodes. Additionally, the show's creators planned for it to end without leaving any loose ends in the plot.While there is public interest in the idea of expanding into new chapters in the Eyes of Wakanda universe, there is no official indication that a part 2 is in development.Despite its popularity, the animated show doesn't follow the usual format for Marvel's ongoing episodic shows like Loki or What If...? It was always planned that Eyes of Wakanda would be a short, final look at Wakandan history. As a result, the series ends with four episodes, and there are no current plans for an extension.What happened in Eyes of Wakanda season 1?Eyes of Wakanda season 1 is set across various historical eras, spanning from ancient Greece to the early 20th century. The show introduces the Hatut Zaraze, a group of Wakandan warriors who embark on dangerous missions to recover stolen vibranium artifacts.In the first few episodes, viewers are taken on a journey through ancient civilizations. The warriors' job is to get vibranium relics back from their enemies, like The Lion, a pirate-turned-villain who wants to use Wakandan technology to take over the seas. Not only are these missions about getting back artifacts, but they are also about uncovering how vibranium has shaped the course of history.In the final episode of the first season of Eyes of Wakanda, a Black Panther from 500 years in the future travels back in time to warn the agents of an impending alien invasion by a race known as the Horde.The warriors need to return the vibranium artifact so that Wakanda can stay alive and continue to work with the rest of the world. This important decision is a turning point in Wakanda's history, making it possible for the country's borders to be opened up.The show also added new characters, such as Jorani, the first female Iron Fist, whose mission was to find another vibranium artifact in China in the 15th century. Jorani's part gave us a hint that Iron Fist might be involved with the MCU in the future.Even though these missions were exciting and important, Eyes of Wakanda season 1 ends on a somber note, leaving Wakanda's future in the hands of its leaders. At the end of the series, viewers are hit with a reality check on the moral problems the warriors have to deal with while trying to protect their country's future.Eyes of Wakanda season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.