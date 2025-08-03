Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5 ending explained: How does Dexter save Harrison in the end?

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 continues to unravel the complexities of Dexter Morgan’s life as he navigates the challenges of fatherhood while dealing with his dark, murderous urges.

Released on July 11, 2025, the series follows Dexter’s attempts to reconnect with his son, Harrison, after the traumatic events of Dexter: New Blood. The father-son duo embarks on a journey filled with both love and violence, as Dexter tries to protect Harrison from his own guilt and past mistakes.

In Dexter: Resurrection season 1, Dexter, who miraculously survived a near-fatal gunshot wound, tries to protect Harrison from his difficult history. Harrison, who is now a suspect in Ryan Foster's murder, is struggling with guilt and the consequences of his actions.

Dexter, in an attempt to preserve their relationship, finds himself drawn into a series of dangerous situations, especially as he reconnects with other killers from his past.

The following article contains spoilers from Dexter: Resurrection season 1. Reader’s discretion is required.

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5 marks a pivotal moment in Dexter and Harrison's relationship. In this episode, Dexter takes extreme measures to protect his son, including framing another killer, Mia, for a crime she didn’t commit.

This episode pushes Dexter to the limits of his moral code, showcasing his willingness to sacrifice another life to shield Harrison from the consequences of his actions.

Dexter’s Fatherly Love in Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5

In Dexter: Resurrection season 1, episode 5, titled Murder Horny, Dexter faces an intense moral dilemma. The episode starts with a cliffhanger from the previous installment, where Harrison is on the verge of confessing to Ryan Foster’s murder. Dexter stops him just in time, sparking a heartfelt conversation between father and son.

Dexter reassures Harrison that he is not alone and recounts how he survived the bullet wound from their prior confrontation. Dexter then makes a life-altering decision: he will stop at nothing to protect Harrison.

Dexter’s first move to save Harrison involves his relationship with Mia, a fellow serial killer. Dexter realizes that Mia, who had initially presented herself as a killer with a moral code, is actually more dangerous and chaotic than he had anticipated.

When Mia tells Dexter that she doesn't have a code and just kills whoever she wants, he is compelled to reassess his relationship with her. While he may have been captivated by her, he eventually plans to blame her for Ryan's death, making her the scapegoat and taking the spotlight off Harrison.

In a bold move, Dexter breaks into Mia’s apartment, plants Ryan Foster’s watch among her collection of trophies, and calls 911 to report a crime. The police arrest Mia just as she is about to murder another victim.

This manipulation of circumstances marks Dexter's return to his ruthless, but calculated, ways. By pinning the murder on Mia, Dexter ensures that his son is not tied to Ryan Foster’s death. This act of betrayal to another serial killer is a testament to how far Dexter is willing to go for his son’s safety.

Dexter’s attempt to reconnect with Harrison

Throughout the episode, Dexter’s struggle to connect with Harrison takes center stage. Dexter knows that the guilt of killing Ryan Foster has tormented Harrison, and despite his father’s reassurances, Harrison continues to spiral.

The tension between them intensifies when Dexter tries to explain his own survival and the reasons behind his actions. Harrison, still filled with resentment, compares his father to iconic killers like Michael Myers, suggesting that Dexter's ability to survive, despite everything, is almost supernatural.

In a key moment, Harrison discloses that Detective Batista has been trying to find him. Dexter informs his son that Batista has nothing on him. This moment is crucial, as it shows Dexter’s desire to shield Harrison from the police while also letting him know that he is not alone. Despite his father’s efforts, Harrison rejects Dexter’s attempts to reconnect, reinforcing the emotional divide between them.

Dexter’s failure to bond with Harrison sends him into the arms of Mia. The loneliness and rejection that Dexter feels lead him to seek solace in a date with Mia, a fellow serial killer. As Dexter and Mia spend more time together, Dexter briefly entertains the idea of revealing his true identity to her.

However, when Mia reveals that she simply kills for pleasure and lacks any moral boundaries, Dexter’s disillusionment with her grows. Mia’s twisted confession about her disregard for a “code” forces Dexter to face a harsh truth: she is not the person he thought she was.

The shocking confession: Mia’s true nature

Mia’s true nature is revealed in this episode, and it shocks Dexter. Up until now, Mia had been portrayed as a killer with a particular target in mind: sexual predators.

Dexter had entertained the idea of collaborating with Mia, thinking that she followed a moral code similar to his own. However, Mia shatters that illusion when she admits that she kills simply because she enjoys it. She no longer holds herself to a particular standard, and her desire to kill innocent people reveals her chaotic nature.

During their date, Mia even proposes the idea of collaborating on a kill together. This suggestion leaves Dexter unsettled, as it goes against everything he believes in. His code has always guided Dexter’s moral compass, and Mia’s lack of one puts their potential partnership in jeopardy. Dexter’s hesitation grows as he realizes that he cannot let Mia become a part of his life, especially considering her unpredictable and dangerous nature.

Dexter’s rejection of Mia’s offer comes as a relief to viewers who have been hoping for some distance between him and this new, chaotic character. Mia’s growing instability further distances her from Dexter’s idea of a “code,” forcing him to take drastic measures to stop her. He knows that if he allows her to continue her killing spree, she will only complicate his already fragile relationship with Harrison.

Dexter's calculated move

In an unexpected turn, Dexter decides to eliminate Mia from his life in the most strategic way possible. He doesn’t resort to outright killing her, as he would have with other targets in the past.

Instead, Dexter cleverly frames her for Ryan Foster’s murder. The plot unfolds with Dexter breaking into Mia’s apartment and planting Ryan’s watch among her trophies. This action sets the stage for the police to arrest her just as she is about to commit another murder.

The police burst into Mia’s apartment, catching her red-handed with the evidence linking her to the crime. Dexter’s brilliant manipulation ensures that Harrison remains out of the police’s reach.

By framing Mia, Dexter shifts the blame away from his son and places it squarely on her shoulders. This act of betrayal against another killer highlights Dexter’s willingness to do whatever it takes to protect Harrison, even if it means throwing another killer under the bus.

Dexter’s decision to avoid direct confrontation with Mia and instead manipulate the situation to his advantage demonstrates his growth as a father. He no longer wants to shape Harrison into a killer like him, and he’s willing to make difficult choices to give his son a chance at redemption.

Father and son reconnect

The final moments of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5 offer a sense of resolution between father and son. After Dexter manipulates Mia’s arrest, Harrison begins to understand his father’s motives.

Dexter opens up about his own mistakes and how they contributed to the death of Rita, as well as his role in breaking their family apart. This confession marks a turning point for Dexter, as he acknowledges that he no longer wants to make Harrison a part of his dark legacy.

In an emotional conversation, Dexter tells Harrison that he will never attempt to shape him into the person he once was. He tells Harrison that he needs him in his life and that he is the only reason he continues to exist.

Watch all the released episodes of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 on Paramount+.

