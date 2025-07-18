Dexter: Resurrection episode 4 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Dexter: Resurrection, the sequel to Dexter, continues the story of Michael C. Hall’s titular character. This series starts with Dexter waking up in a coma, only to find that his son Harrison has disappeared. Subsequently, he conducts a high-stakes manhunt through the dark underbelly of New York City.Featuring familiar faces like Angel Batista (David Zayas) and including new associates and enemies, played by Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, and Krysten Ritter, the installment balances psychological depth, family drama, and new serial-killer suspense.The tone throughout the series is consistent with the lineage of the franchise. It is morally driven, sinister, and tinged with dark wit, offering a treat for both longtime fans and newcomers.The Dexter: Resurrection episode 4, titled Call Me Red, is set to premiere on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 3:01 am Eastern Time exclusively on Paramount+. For those tuning in via cable, Call Me Red will air on Showtime on Sunday, July 27 at 8 pm ET/PT.When does Dexter: Resurrection episode 4 come out? Release time for all major time zonesThe series opens to Dexter trying to find his way through the less sunny world of New Blood in the middle of New York City. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe episode's release timings for varied time zones are listed below:RegionLocal Release TimeDateUnited States (Eastern Time)3 am ET (3:01 am ET)Friday, July 25United States (Pacific Time)12 am PT (12:01 pm PT)Friday, July 25United Kingdom (BST)8 am BSTFriday, July 25Central Europe (CEST)9 am CESTFriday, July 25India (IST)12:30 pm ISTFriday, July 25Philippines (PHT)3 pm PHTFriday, July 25Japan (JST)4 pm JSTFriday, July 25Australia (AEST)5 pm AESTFriday, July 25In order to watch the show, users have to pay for the Paramount+ with Showtime (Premium) plan. Subscribers can access it monthly, at $9.99 as part of Amazon Prime Video Channels, or $12.99 through Paramount+.How many episodes are left in Dexter: Resurrection?Dexter: Resurrection aired on July 11, 2025, with a two-episode premiere, and is currently on a weekly release schedule, airing every Friday through Paramount+ Premium (and Sundays on Showtime).Based in the city of New York, the show revolves around the dramatic revival of Dexter Morgan after a coma, the fragmented reunion with Harrison, and the escalating tension of old acquaintances and new enemies coming together. In episode 3, Backseat Driver, the season is still building the tension and extending the plot that relies on its character-driven narrative.Below is the complete list of episodes through the season finale:EpisodeTitleRelease Date (Paramount+)1A Beating Heart…Friday, July 11, 20252Camera ShyFriday, July 11, 20253Backseat DriverFriday, July 18, 20254Call Me RedFriday, July 25, 20255Murder HornyFriday, August 1, 20256Cats and MouseFriday, August 8, 20257Course CorrectionFriday, August 15, 20258The Kill Room Where It HappensFriday, August 22, 20259Touched by an ÁngelFriday, August 29, 202510And Justice For All…Friday, September 5, 2025That leaves seven more episodes to wrap the season off on September 5, 2025.A brief recap of Dexter: Resurrection episode 3Episode 3, Backseat Driver, sees Dexter intensifying his chase of Harrison after discovering a series of murders in New York that resemble his way of doing things.As evidence begins to suggest Harrison’s potential involvement or even dangerous proximity to the killer, Dexter struggles to choose between his paternal instincts and his darker side.It is also the episode where Angel Batista returns, contributing to the tension with his unobtrusive investigation mode and increasing the possibility of discovery. The episode ends with Dexter being cryptically invited to a confidential meeting associated with an influential, secret society, setting the stage for episode 4.Major events to expect in Dexter: Resurrection episode 4Episode 4, Call Me Red, may be a crucial episode in the Dexter: Resurrection series.Dexter is drawn into a mysterious gathering hosted by an unknown figure, “Red,” who commands sinister desires of the high order of the city. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, the issue that Harrison has to deal with escalates as he experiences more guilt and increasing stress regarding their job and their previous choices, which pits him against his father and makes the darker side more tempting.Simultaneously, Angel Batista moves to New York and begins stalking Dexter closer than ever, initiating high-stakes confrontations that could blow the whistle on Dexter.Supported by intense pacing, this episode is poised to take the already tense story to a new level by pushing Dexter, Harrison, and Batista into uncharted and problematic territory.Catch Dexter: Resurrection episode 4 on Paramount+ this Friday, July 25, 2025, 12:01 am ET.