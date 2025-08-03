Landman season 2 gets a fresh release window from Paramount

Landman season 2 will continue the story of the Norris Family after the first season ended in January 2025. Viewers await the second installment of Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's West Texas-based drama series after it ended with more complications for Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) and his role in M-Tex. Paramount recently confirmed that fans would now be able to watch the fresh season of the series in December 2025. Along with prominent cast additions like Sam Elliott, things will change majorly for the characters and their life at the oil fields in the upcoming series.Landman season 2 set to release in December 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostParamount has given major updates on Landman season 2, pushing the show's release to December 2025. Delayed from its expected release, the latest updates came about during Paramount's recent Q2 earnings call.The show was expected to release on November 17, 2025. However, the second installment will now arrive just in time for the holiday season, bringing all-new episodes for the audience to enjoy during the festive season.The second season will explore Tommy Norris going beyond his oil patch with new roles and demands pushing him to places and situations he has never experienced before. Different characters and new dynamics between the existing ones will also be a special highlight that the viewers can anticipate.The exact release date and further details are yet to be revealed, but the push in the release period makes the upcoming installment an exciting watch during festivities.Also read: When will the DVD and Blu-ray edition of 1923 season 2 be released? All details exploredWhat to expect in Landman season 2?Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris in Landman (Image via Instagram/@landmanpplus)From the intricacies of the oil industry to varying family dynamics, Landman season 2 will take the viewers through the changing times for the Norris family. The new series will not just address the unanswered questions but also bring more challenges for all the characters.MTex Oil exec Monty's demise turned the fate of Tommy at the end of season 1, pushing responsibilities onto the protagonist's shoulders. Gallino, the briefly introduced cartel head in season 1, may further shake up matters for Tommy in the new season.His son, Cooper, also had several unexplored developments by the end of the first season, which may unfold further in the upcoming season. From the uncertain future of his relationship with Ariana to the fate of his startup oil company, there is a lot that viewers can expect to witness about Cooper in Landman season 2.Landman season 2 will feature actors like Billy Bob Thornton, Jacob Lofland, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Andy Garcia, Kayla Wallace, and Paulina Chavez, among others.Also read: Yellowstone spinoff The Dutton Ranch's release delayed, will now come out in 2026Christian Wallace opens up about what is coming ahead for Tommy and Cooper in Landman season 2A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@landmanpplus)With fans looking forward to more updates about the second installment, co-creator of the series, Christian Wallace, brought some major updates on two prominent characters from the series. Talking to TVLine, Wallace shared what matters look like for the father and son, Tommy and Cooper, and how their lives will have more difficulties to handle in the upcoming season.Elaborating on Tommy's growing responsibilities in Landman season 2, Wallace shared:&quot;In this new role, he clearly will have to spend more time in boardrooms and at fancy dinners. I think you can take Tommy out of the patch to an extent, but not fully.”While the new position demands more from the character, Wallace also shared that the viewers will get to see more of him on the oil patch. He elaborated:&quot;Tommy is never going to get the landman out of him. I mean, that’s who he is. He does not want to be an executive guy. I don’t think he wants to be in the suit, but I believe he’ll do whatever it takes.”The co-creator also touched upon the romance between Cooper and Alice and shared:&quot;There’s obviously a deep love and a deep connection there, for how short of a time these two have known each other. Whether or not they can last, whether or not they can grow beyond those circumstances is still to be seen.”On Cooper's fate running an oil company, Wallace said:&quot;If there’s anything Landman teaches you, it’s that it’s hard out there in the old patch, and so no doubt, there will be some serious challenges thrown Cooper’s way if he continues, even if he continues to have success the way he has so far.”With these updates from the creator, the viewers can expect more adventures and intriguing moments in Landman season 2.Stay tuned for more updates.