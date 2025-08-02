  • home icon
When will the DVD and Blu-ray edition of 1923 Season 2 be released? All details explored

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Aug 02, 2025 12:09 GMT
1923 season 2 DVD and Blu-ray arrived on August 5, 2025 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Paramount+])
1923 season 2 DVD and Blu-ray arrived on August 5, 2025 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Paramount+])

1923 season 2 continues the decades-spanning story of the Dutton Family, an extension of the 2018 hit series Yellowstone. It's the second season of the second prequel series, 1883 was the first one, giving fans the story of the Duttons, specifically Jacob and Cara Dutton (played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) in the early 20th century.

Months after it came to streaming, the season will finally be coming to DVD and Blu-ray. 1923 season 2 will be available to own on DVD and Blu-Ray on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. It comes around a month after the season debuted on digital platforms on July 7.

Season 2 of 1923 premiered on Paramount+ in February 2025 with eight episodes that critics on Rotten Tomatoes rated 100%. It's the bridge series connecting the people and events between 1883 and Yellowstone, which focuses on the next two generations of the Duttons against historic drought, prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft.

What is 1923 season 2 all about?

Created and written by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 primarily follows Jacob and Cara Dutton, an older couple and the heads of the Dutton family before the Great Depression, fighting to protect their family ranch against conditional challenges, familial dramas, and various foes. Their story shows what it was like for the Dutton family between the 19th and 21st centuries.

In 1923 season 2, Jacob and Cara's biggest challenge was the cruel winter season. But along with the harsh conditions, they also have adversaries threatening them left and right, putting their family legacy at risk. Someone wants to seize the Dutton ranch for their own and their rich cronies' benefit and turn Montana into a paradise.

Meanwhile. Spencer, Jacob and Cara's nephew, journeys back to the US to help his family fight against their invaders. It isn't surprising that the Duttons could save their ranch in the end, which is necessary for Yellowstone to take place. With that said, 1923 season 2 also lays out the lives of the remaining characters and has answered some lingering questions about the present timeline.

Besides Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively, the second season also stars Brandon Sklenar as Spencer. The duo of Timothy Dalton as Whitfield and Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton also plays the Dutton family's main adversaries in season 2. The main Dutton family also returns, including Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra and Darren Mann as Jack.

Is the show ending in 1923 season 2?

Whether or not 1923 season 2 is the end of the saga, there has been no official cancellation yet. However, series star Brandon Sklenar has seemingly confirmed that there won't be any season 3 for the prequel during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May 2023.

He said that he thinks of 1923 as a "one piece" that has "a split in the middle." He also remarked that "it will conclude," seemingly confirming that the series ends after two seasons. Despite the surge in viewership in the second season, Taylor Sheridan has also maintained the original plan of only having two seasons for the prequel series.

Interviews and official statements from Sheridan dating back to 2022 indicated that the plan for the series was only to have two seasons. Moreover, the next planned sequel is 1944, which would fulfill Sheridan's intent to keep the prequel as a continuous story.

1923 season 2 is currently available for streaming on Paramount+.

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
