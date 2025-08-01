Yellowstone spinoff The Dutton Ranch's release delayed, will now come out in 2026

The highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, The Dutton Ranch, has been officially delayed, with its premiere now pushed to 2026 on Paramount+. Originally slated for a 2025 release, the Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton-focused series will now be part of Paramount’s 2026 lineup.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone was a Western drama show that aired from 2018 to 2024. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, and Kelly Reilly, among others, the Paramount series received critical acclaim throughout its five-season run.

The show explored the ups and downs of the Dutton family dynamics and led to several spin-offs, including 1923 and 1883, with more in development. The Dutton Ranch was set to be the next chapter in expanding the Yellowstone universe.

Latest news regarding Yellowstone spinoff, The Dutton Ranch's release

A still from the Yellowstone trailer (Image via YouTube/@Yellowstone)

As per Screen Rant, during Paramount’s Q2 2025 earnings call, the studio laid out its plans for the remainder of the year and beyond. That included their roster of various television shows and movies, with several Yellowstone spin-offs on that list.

The latest of these is the Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler-focused spinoff titled The Dutton Ranch, which, as per the report, has now been slated to premiere in 2026. No official reason has been given by Paramount for the delay, but several reports have posited that there could be two main reasons.

The first is that the current Skydance-Paramount merger has affected several production schedules, including South Park season 27. This aligns with the fact that there has been no social media activity or official announcement confirming that filming has started for Dutton Ranch, the Yellowstone spinoff series.

The second reason is that many believe Paramount has moved a few of Taylor Sheridan's projects to avoid oversaturating the pool of series on offer. Reportedly, during the same earnings call, Paramount revealed that Landman season 2 was set to premiere in December 2025, with Mayor of Kingstown season 4 set to premiere a few months before that.

Those two factors put together have reportedly led to the release date for Dutton Ranch being delayed until 2026.

2026 is all set to be a big year for Yellowstone and its spinoffs

A still from the Yellowstone trailer (Image via YouTube/@Yellowstone)

While fans might be disappointed that 2025 will mark the first year without a Yellowstone series since the original show debuted, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for the Dutton family. As mentioned above, Dutton Ranch has been shifted to a 2026 release date, where it will join its fellow spinoffs, Y:Marshals and The Madison.

While The Madison has no confirmed release date as of August 2025, reports suggest the series could premiere as soon as 2026 or even in late 2025. The series features an ensemble cast led by Michelle Pfeiffer in the role of Stacy Clyburn, joined by Patrick J. Adams, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, and Elle Chapman.

The Luke Grime-led series Marshals, on the other hand, will premiere in mid-season 2026, as Deadline reported, in May 2025. The drama will see Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton after he joins an elite unit of US Marshals, balancing family and the psychological cost of being the region’s last line of defense.

