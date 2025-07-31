South Park season 27 episode 2 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

South Park season 27 episode 2 will premiere on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central. The season kicked off on July 23 after a two-year break, jumping into hot-button issues with its signature irreverent humor. The premiere took jabs at Donald Trump, Satan, and even its own streaming platform, setting the tone for what’s expected to be a no-holds-barred season.

Ad

Episode 2 is coming after a short break, and fans are excited to see what outrageous stories and sharp commentary the creators have in store. Whether it’s politics, pop culture, or pure absurdity, South Park shows no signs of slowing down.

When does South Park season 27 episode 2 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Ad

Trending

After airing its highly controversial season premiere, South Park season 27 will return with episode 2 on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central. Following the network premiere, the episode will be available for streaming on Paramount+ starting Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 6 am ET / 3 am PT.

This return comes after a planned one-week break. The brief hiatus was confirmed by South Park Studios through YouTube and social media platforms. Although the premiere made headlines nationwide, the break was scheduled before the episode aired.

Ad

Here’s a breakdown of the episode 2 release schedule across time zones:

Region Date Time Platform Pacific Time (PT) Aug 6, 2025 10:00 PM Comedy Central Eastern Time (ET) Aug 6, 2025 10:00 PM Comedy Central Central Time (CT) Aug 6, 2025 9:00 PM Comedy Central Mountain Time (MT) Aug 6, 2025 8:00 PM Comedy Central UK (BST) Aug 7, 2025 3:00 AM Paramount+ Central Europe (CEST) Aug 7, 2025 4:00 AM Paramount+ Japan (JST) Aug 7, 2025 11:00 AM Paramount+ Australia (AEST) Aug 7, 2025 12:00 PM Paramount+

Ad

Where to watch South Park season 27?

In the United States, South Park season 27 airs on Comedy Central every Wednesday. Episodes become available to stream worldwide via Paramount+ the next day. This includes access to both current and past episodes, as well as specials and movies under the five-year global streaming deal between Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Paramount.

How many episodes are left in South Park season 27?

South Park season 27 has 10 episodes, the longest run since the pandemic-affected schedules and one-off specials that dominated recent years. With only one episode aired so far, there are nine episodes left in the season. This expanded episode count is part of a broader content deal.

Ad

In 2021, Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a $1.5 billion deal with Paramount to produce 50 more episodes and multiple South Park movies, ensuring the franchise’s future through at least season 30.

A brief recap of South Park season 27 episode 1

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

The season premiere, titled Sermon on the Mount, aired on July 23, 2025. It featured Donald Trump returning to South Park, portrayed in a satirical relationship with Satan. After a settlement, the town agrees to fund 50 pro-Trump PSAs, the first of which shows Trump wandering naked in a desert, hallucinating that his genitalia is speaking to him.

Ad

Meanwhile, Eric Cartman continues to cause chaos at school forums, accusing classmates of political hypocrisy. The episode sparked real-world controversy, even prompting an official comment from a White House spokesperson. South Park Studios also shared behind-the-scenes footage of the surreal desert PSA scene on social media.

Major events to expect from South Park season 27 episode 2

Comedy Central celebrating 10 seasons of South Park (Image via Getty)

South Park season 27 episode 2 is expected to continue the storyline from the premiere. While the show maintains tight secrecy over full scripts, previews and teasers reveal several confirmed plot points.

Ad

Donald Trump and Satan continue their public relationship - Their unusual partnership, introduced in episode 1, escalates during a black-tie event where inappropriate behavior between the two is witnessed by key characters, raising public concern in the town.

Their unusual partnership, introduced in episode 1, escalates during a black-tie event where inappropriate behavior between the two is witnessed by key characters, raising public concern in the town. Eric Cartman doubles down on public political rants - During a heated school assembly, Cartman directs outrage at classmates, especially Bebe, shouting inflammatory lines like, "You have America and you love abortion," in typical Cartman style.

During a heated school assembly, Cartman directs outrage at classmates, especially Bebe, shouting inflammatory lines like, "You have America and you love abortion," in typical Cartman style. South Park citizens start producing Trump-mandated PSAs - As part of the settlement from episode 1, the town starts making propaganda videos. The episode will show the early stages of production, highlighting resistance and confusion among the citizens.

Ad

South Park season 27 continues with episode 2 on August 6, 2025. The season has ten episodes, airing weekly on Comedy Central and streaming on Paramount+. The show features storylines that tackle political and social issues through animated satire. Despite past scheduling gaps, season 27 resumes regular broadcasts. More episode details will be announced in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More