Code’s relationship with Jigen in Boruto is anime’s biggest example of trauma bonding

If one were to sing the praises of the Boruto saga, those praises would be unlimited. From day one, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has held fans spellbound, and Boruto Two Blue Vortex is also following that same path by not pulling any punches. One of the most admirable aspects of the saga is how it prioritizes relationships.

Viewers see the relationships between friends, family, and prospective fathers. The characters in the series struggle to discern what is right and wrong, and the impacts on their relationships. The clearest example of this is when Naruto was torn about Boruto’s death at the hands of his adopted son, Kawaki. Despite Shikamaru’s statement about Boruto taking precedence over Kawaki, Naruto remains neutral.

Jigen's relationships also get highlighted. Kawaki views Jigen as a soulless monster and develops hatred for Otsutsuki as a result. Code views Jigen as an embodiment of love and lives a life committed to his cause. Code’s attachment to Jigen is why he is disliked, but they fail to understand that the relationship between Code and Jigen is a trauma bond, and that's common in an abuser-victim dynamic.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers. This article will cover sensitive topics. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Why Code and Jigen’s relationship in Boruto is the anime’s clearest example of trauma bonding

If there is one thing that the Narutoverse has lacked, it is the relationship between a parental figure and their ward. There are clear examples like the one between Jiraiya and Naruto, but most of them are sparse throughout the series, and viewers have barely seen a toxic dynamic. However, Ikemoto gave viewers a toxic filial relationship, and it was the one between Code, Kawaki, and Jigen.

Jigen is a father figure to Kawaki and Code, and he takes the two characters as his sons. However, there is a stark difference in how Jigen is received by each of his sons. Kawaki sees Jigen as a monster, and this is due to the physical and mental abuse that was doled out to him. Code, on the other hand, sees Jigen as an embodiment of perfection.

Code must have faced the exact treatment that Kawaki received, but why does he perceive the parental figure differently? The answer is a trauma bond. A trauma bond is a psychological reaction to an abusive relationship. In a trauma bond, the victim of the abuse may start developing sympathy for their abuser and, in some cases, adoration.

Code is trauma-bonded to Jigen, and the Otsutsuki knows it. Jigen abandons Code after he finds out that he can transfer his Karma to him- in that same breath, he takes away Code’s power and leaves him neutered but hanging at his side. Code, who has a low sense of worth, keeps hanging around Jigen, hoping to get crumbs of positive reinforcement.

The last stages of a trauma bond have the victim lose their sense of self and develop an addiction to the trauma bond cycle. This is why Code is so drawn to Jigen, and why he reveres him. Trauma bond always involves gaslighting, and that distorts the victim's sense of reality. While Kawaki saw physical and mental abuse, Code saw a caring father.

Final thoughts

What sealed Code’s place in the trauma bond cycle was the final appearance of Jigen’s spirit. That final visit erased Code’s sense of self and bestowed him with an identity that was not his.

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex, he is still hell bent on accomplishing Jigen’s goals, but the emergence of the Shinju might be the key to his character’s growth. The Shinju may be the reason Code regains an identity.

