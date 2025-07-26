Boruto and Kawaki’s new alliance is a master stroke from Ikemoto, here’s why

Just like Naruto, the Boruto Saga continues with the tradition of a love-hate relationship between the protagonist and antagonist. The dynamic between Boruto and Kawaki has many similarities to that of Naruto and Sasuke, with the difference being how involved they are in each other’s lives. The two main characters of the series are practically brothers, and with the effect of Eida’s Omnipotence, one is living the experiences of the other.

Many have praised Ikemoto for the relationship, with some fans calling it their favorite part of the entire Boruto. In the anime, the relationship between the two is more fleshed out, and the relationship between Kawaki is portrayed better. Kawaki starts as a shy boy with a head full of pain and trauma, but through various arcs, he drops his walls and learns to live. Two Blue Vortex, the next sequel of the Boruto saga, switches things up.

In the sequel, there is some sort of animosity between Kawaki and Boruto, though it is one-sided, because the hate just comes from Kawaki. The relationship between the two is on a path of implosion. Due to this, many have called the recent collaboration between Kawaki and Boruto unrealistic, as they find problems with the young Uzumaki letting Kawaki back into his life. However, this is just realistic, as Kawaki never hated the young Uzumaki; he just hated his Otsutsuki side.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why Boruto and Kawaki’s relationship in Two Blue Vortex is realistic

The Otsutsuki in the main character is the reason for Kawaki's hate (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The relationship between the two main characters in Two Blue Vortex seems to be getting back on the right track. At the beginning of the series, Kawaki charged at the young Uzumaki with hate, and it seemed like he had one plan: to eliminate the young Uzumaki. However, the young Uzumaki had bigger fish to fry, and there was a threat in Code and Shinju that the two needed to handle.

After the Shinju went away, the two main characters met. The young Uzumaki told Kawaki to get his limiters removed and implored him to collaborate, so that they could get rid of the Shinju. This moment revealed a lot about the two characters.

Kawaki will always help Naruto's family whenever an opportunity comes up (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The first thing it revealed was that Kawaki does not hate the young Uzumaki; he just hates the Otsutsuki inside the young Uzumaki, and if that didn’t exist, the two would be brothers like before. The second thing that moment reveals is that the young Uzumaki can never hate Kawaki.

Despite Kawaki stealing his life, potentially harming Naruto, and making the young Uzumaki go rogue, Boruto would always love his brother. The current chapter of Two Blue Vortex sees the two main characters team up to rescue Team 7, and their rescue plan is successful. Kawaki was solely focused on stopping Jura, and he didn’t attempt to attack the young Uzumaki at any point.

Final thoughts

From the flashforward scene that was shown at the beginning of the series, it seems that a battle between the young Uzumaki and Kawaki is unavoidable. However, some bromance will still occur between the two. The result of that bromance would most likely end in Kawaki teaching the young Uzumaki how to use his Karma.

