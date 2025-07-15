Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 spoilers: Kawaki holds off Jura as Boruto prepares to rescue everyone

With the alleged Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 spoilers, fans expected the manga to continue the fight between Kawaki and Jura. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint, as the manga showed just that. As for Boruto, he was preparing for their quick exit to the Hidden Leaf Village.

The manga's previous chapter saw Boruto hold off Jura. While Eida thought Boruto was doing well, Koji was certain he was going to die. Just then, Prescience Shinjutsu provided Koji a new update. Kawaki arrived to rescue Boruto while Delta rendezvoused with Konohamaru, Sarada, and Mitsuki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 spoilers: Kawaki praises Jura

Boruto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the alleged Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Uzumaki Kawaki." The manga chapter opened with a small flashback from the time when Boruto and Kawaki decided to team up against the Human God Trees. With Team 7 heading to the Hidden Sand Village, Boruto wanted Kawaki to arrive at the location after having Amado lift the restrictions on his powers.

Kawaki did not feel like he could defeat Jura alone. However, Boruto's plan wasn't meant for fighting with Jura but to rescue everyone. While Boruto could rescue everyone using his Flying Raijin Jutsu, he needed some time to focus on the metal pin and recognize its chakra as his own. Hence, Boruto effectively wanted Kawaki to hold off the monster until he could lock on to the pin.

Kawaki and Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 spoilers then switched to the fight between Kawaki and Jura in the present, as Kawaki absorbed one of Jura's Tailed Beast Balls using his karma. Soon after, Kawaki tried crushing the Human God Tree using four black cubes. After none of them landed on Jura, Kawaki persistently kept attacking the Human God Tree using his bo staff. Amidst this, Boruto's karma was visible, but he did not lose control over it.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 spoilers then revealed that Sumire and Amado were watching the fight through Kawaki's eyes. While Sumire believed that Kawaki could win the fight, Amado wasn't so certain. Just as Kawaki approached Jura after his body smashed against a rock formation, the Human God Tree could be seen taking out a book and reading it.

Kawaki and Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While Jura did not have a lot to go with, he realized that Kawaki had become stronger in a short time. However, it wasn't just his case. Even Himawari Uzumaki and Sarada Uchiha also went through similar power-ups. Amidst this, Jura suspected "love" as the common denominator linking all these awakened powers. After Inojin's sacrifice, Jura believed love was a flaw, but new evidence suggested that it also enabled unparalleled evolution.

Just as Jura asked Kawaki for his opinion, Kawaki attacked him. Unfortunately, Jura was protected by the Mokuton roots from the Divine Tree that healed him and turned him like new again. Right after, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 spoilers saw Jura voicing his thoughts. He believed that Kawaki only loved Naruto, hence it did not make sense to him that he would rush to rescue Boruto.

Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Amidst this, Jura also shared that the one time he visited the Hidden Leaf Village, he learned that Naruto Uzumaki was dead. But after looking at Kawaki's unwavering eyes, he felt certain that the Seventh Hokage was still alive. With that, Jura declared that he would devour Naruto in the future. Given how the Seventh Hokage had connected with many tailed beasts, with possibly love being a factor at that, Jura believed that devouring Naruto should help him understand love.

Just then Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 spoilers saw Boruto join Kawaki, apologizing for keeping him waiting. He had locked onto the metal pin and was ready to use the Flying Raijin Jutsu. Just as the two shinobi were prepared to leave, Kawaki praised Jura's instincts at wanting to target the Seventh Hokage. Nevertheless, he warned the Human God Tree that he would kill him one day without fail. Right after, Kawaki and Boruto left Jura.

Elsewhere, around the same time, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 spoilers saw Konohamaru and Mitsuki checking out Boruto's metal pin. Just as Delta warned them not to stand close to it, Kawaki and Boruto teleported above them. Kawaki happened to stomp on Konohamaru's face and asked them what they were doing there. Just as Boruto confirmed that Konohamaru had secured Moegi's Thorn Soul Bulb, he prepared to teleport all of them to the Hidden Leaf Village.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 spoilers then switched to Eida and Kashin Koji's conversation. While Eida was pleased with the developments, Koji feared that the new developments were too much of a gamble. While it is, of course, good that Boruto survived, the latest actions could drastically change the future. On top of that, Koji reminded Eida that Mamushi was after her.

Hidari and Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Lastly, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 spoilers switched to Jura and Hidari. Hidari asked Jura if he was feeling sick. However, Jura was feeling quite the opposite as Kawaki had praised him. Hearing this, Hidari remembered a word he learned a bit ago that fit the situation well. Just as Jura showed some curiosity to learn the word, Hidari remembered that his freshly learned words were"disgusting as hell."

