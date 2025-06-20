Latest Boruto chapter may have foreshadowed Hidari's fate with an Itachi parallel

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex community has a ton of interesting fan theories concerning popular characters. One of those characters is Sasuke Uchiha, who has been sidelined in the manga for quite some time. However, the fan theory in question has an interesting take that focuses on the character and proposes the idea of a power-up.

This fan theory has two main elements: Sasuke and Hidari. The latter is a Shinju entity that gained sentience after sealing Sasuke. Hidari appeared in the manga for a brief moment when he took on Sarada Uchiha. During this time, he showcased his abilities, which fans loved. However, they believe that he will suffer a fate that is quite close to what Itachi faced in the Naruto series.

Let's take a closer look at the fan theory in question and understand the parallel between Itachi and Hidari in the manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto: Fan theory proposes a potential Hidari-Itachi parallel shortly

The current generation of shinobi has become incredibly powerful over the past three years. Sarada Uchiha has unlocked her Mangekyo abilities, which gave her the win over Ryu, another Shinju entity. Furthermore, Jura seemed to have had the upper hand during the fight against Boruto. However, both Kashin Koji and Eida were surprised by Kawaki's intervention during their battle.

Both of them were sworn enemies during the earlier parts of the manga. But Boruto had a conversation with Kawaki that changed his mind. Therefore, he defied all expectations and decided to help out his former comrade during the fight against Jura. The latter was also quite shocked by Kawaki's power levels.

This indicated that he was exceptionally powerful and was capable of changing the tides in their favor. Therefore, the readers can sense Konohagakure's potential victory against the Shinju. From a writer's perspective, it is clear that the Shinju are not the final antagonists of the manga. Therefore, a quick, decisive victory isn't particularly outside the realm of reality.

With that in mind, fans believe that Hidari would also lose to Sarada Uchiha shortly. The fan theory suggests that the fight could draw parallels from the Sasuke-Itachi fight in the Naruto Shippuden series. Hidari will most likely be defeated similarly to Itachi in the Boruto series. Fans also believe that Hidari's defeat could restore some of the powers that he lost in the manga series.

Hidari means "left," and that is the eye that no longer possesses the Rinnegan. The fan theory also suggests that Hidari's defeat could grant him the Rinnegan. When Itachi died, Sasuke unlocked the Mangekyo Sharingan. These are some of the parallels between Itachi and Hidari that fans can expect in the near future.

Conclusion

The fan theory suggests that Hidari could die like Itachi. Furthermore, his death could also result in Sasuke regaining his Rinnegan or a weaker version of it. The Boruto manga series might not give Sasuke his Rinnegan once again. However, Hidari will most likely die as the Shinju seem to be losing the edge they once had in the earlier stages of the manga.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

