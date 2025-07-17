Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 - Kawaki and Boruto team up to rescue everyone as Koji warns Eida about Mamushi

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24, the manga revealed the continuation of the fight between Kawaki and Jura. While Kawaki wasn't certain about defeating the Human God Tree, he held him off well. During this time, Boruto prepared his Flying Raijin Jutsu to rescue everyone.

The manga's previous chapter saw Boruto fight Jura. While Eida believed Boruto was doing well, Koji was certain about Boruto's defeat. That's when Koji's Prescience Shinjutsu provided him with a new update. Soon after, Kawaki arrived to help Boruto, and Delta rendezvoused with Team 7.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 - Kawaki praises Jura

Kawaki and Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24, titled Uzumaki Kawaki, opened with a flashback of the time Boruto and Kawaki agreed to team up. Boruto asked Kawaki to head to the Hidden Sand Village as soon as Amado would remove his limiters. As he knew defeating Jura was difficult, Boruto wanted to rescue everyone using his Flying Raijin Jutsu. Hence, he handed Kawaki his metal pin and asked him to hold off Jura while he tried locating the chakra-infused metal pin during his fight.

The manga then switched to the present as Jura attacked Kawaki with his Tailed Beast Bomb. Kawaki comfortably absorbed it using his karma and countered it by manifesting four large cubes over Jura. While Jura managed to dodge that attack, Kawaki dealt some decent damage to the Human God Tree by using his bo staff, which exploded on Jura on contact.

Jura and Amado as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 (Image via Shueisha)

Amidst this, while Boruto's karma activated, he did not go out of control. Elsewhere, Amado and Sumire were keeping a close eye on the battle through the camera in Kawaki's eyes. To everyone's surprise, after being thrown against a rock formation, Jura drew out his book and made inferences.

Jura noticed that Kawaki had become significantly stronger than when they previously met. However, it was not just the karma user; even Himawari Uzumaki and Sarada Uchiha experienced similar power-ups. While Jura did not know what caused these power-ups, he was certain "love" had something to do with them. While he perceived love as a sign of fatal weakness, he realized that it can also become a factor for extraordinary evolution. Just as Jura asked Kawaki his opinion, the karma user blasted him with an attack.

Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 (Image via Shueisha)

Nevertheless, Jura survived and could be seen seated atop Divine Tree roots. Notably so, the roots had healed him, nullifying Kawaki's efforts. Amidst this, Jura raised another theory. The Human God Tree was certain Kawaki only cared about Naruto Uzumaki. Hence, it did not make sense to him why he was helping Boruto. This development led Jura to deduce that Naruto was still alive and Kawaki was working with Boruto to protect the Seventh Hokage. Just as Kawaki's expression confirmed Jura's theory, the Human God Tree informed Kawaki about his intention to devour Naruto.

Just then, Boruto interrupted Kawaki, telling him that he had gotten a lock on the symbol. However, Kawaki had one last thing to say to Jura. The karma user praised Jura for his intuition to go after Naruto. Nevertheless, he warned the Human God Tree that he would die by his hands.

Mamushi and Eida as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, Konohamaru and Mitsuki could be seen observing the metal pin Delta had dropped on Kawaki's orders. Delta warned Konohamaru about possibly being stomped by someone. Just then, Boruto and Kawaki happened to teleport to their location. Needless to say, Kawaki happened to stomp on Konohamaru's face. As for Boruto, he quickly asked Konohamaru about Matsuri's Thorn Soul Bulb and prepared to teleport to the Hidden Leaf Village.

Elsewhere, while Eida was glad by the way things had turned out, Kashin Koji warned her that while Boruto being alive was a good thing, it did not guarantee a good future. Additionally, he warned Eida that Mamushi was now on the move and she was his target.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 ended with Jura and Hidari at their base, as the Human God Tree leader could be seen grinning after Kawaki praised him. When Hidari learned why Jura was grinning, he labelled the situation "totally ick."

