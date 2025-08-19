“not your typical true crime biopic” - Amanda Knox shares what makes The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox stand out

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is Hulu's latest miniseries recounting the eponymous American exchange college student who went to Italy only to get arrested for her British roommate's murder. Her story has been told many times, in the Netflix documentary, Amanda Knox, where she was partly involved in making, and Lifetime's Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy, which he wasn't a part of.In the Hulu scripted series, Knox is heavily involved, acting as an executive producer alongside Monica Lewinsky. Ahead of the series premiere, the two appeared on Good Morning America on Monday, August 18, 2025, to talk about the project. Knox said that Hulu's version of her trial story stands out from other true crime biopics because it delivers a personal journey. She said:&quot;It's not just a courtroom drama, it's not your typical true crime biopic. It's a more personal journey and one that really begins with the story of what happens before—and then, of course, what happens after the worst experience of your life.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, Tell Me Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers actress Grace Van Patten will be playing Knox. It will be an eight-part documentary, which will also star Devious Maids star Rebecca Wisocky and Euphoria season 3 actress Anna Van Patten.&quot;I was grieving in a big way for the first time&quot;: Amanda Knox on making The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxIn her appearance on Good Morning America, Amanda Knox talked about the significance of making the new Hulu series based on her infamous true crime story and what they aimed to achieve in the show. She said that it forced her to relive some of the &quot;worst moments&quot; of her life, but despite that, Hulu's The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox gave her a chance to grieve like she never did before:&quot;It felt like I was allowed to grieve for the first time, because it was outside of myself, and I got to watch myself and these people portray this journey, and of was as if I was there...and I was grieving in a big way for the first time in ways that I wasn't able to.&quot;A still from the series (Image via Hulu)And while her name is emblazoned right on the show's title, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is not just all about what happened to her. It was also done in honor of Meredith Kercher, the British exchange student and Knox's roommate, who was murdered in 2007. For the unversed, Knox was convicted of the murder in 2009, which was later overturned in 2011 after an appeal.However, she was reconvicted in 2014 after a new trial was ordered a year before. It was again overturned in 2015, but by then, Knox had already served four years in prison.According to Amada Knox, everyone involved in making The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox understood that they were not only telling her story, they were also telling Kercher's story. She said they wanted to ground the series and present her and Kercher as real people, and how their stories are intertwined. She added:&quot;I didn't know her [Kercher] very long but, like, she was there, and she plays a huge role in my life even today. And so, I hope the audience feels that.&quot;The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, with two episodes dropping at the same time. A new episode will be released every week on Wednesdays until the finale on October 1, 2025.