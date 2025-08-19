  • home icon
  • Shows
  • “not your typical true crime biopic” - Amanda Knox shares what makes The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox stand out

“not your typical true crime biopic” - Amanda Knox shares what makes The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox stand out

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Aug 19, 2025 08:53 GMT
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Hulu])
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Hulu])

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is Hulu's latest miniseries recounting the eponymous American exchange college student who went to Italy only to get arrested for her British roommate's murder. Her story has been told many times, in the Netflix documentary, Amanda Knox, where she was partly involved in making, and Lifetime's Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy, which he wasn't a part of.

Ad

In the Hulu scripted series, Knox is heavily involved, acting as an executive producer alongside Monica Lewinsky. Ahead of the series premiere, the two appeared on Good Morning America on Monday, August 18, 2025, to talk about the project. Knox said that Hulu's version of her trial story stands out from other true crime biopics because it delivers a personal journey. She said:

"It's not just a courtroom drama, it's not your typical true crime biopic. It's a more personal journey and one that really begins with the story of what happens before—and then, of course, what happens after the worst experience of your life."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, Tell Me Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers actress Grace Van Patten will be playing Knox. It will be an eight-part documentary, which will also star Devious Maids star Rebecca Wisocky and Euphoria season 3 actress Anna Van Patten.

"I was grieving in a big way for the first time": Amanda Knox on making The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

In her appearance on Good Morning America, Amanda Knox talked about the significance of making the new Hulu series based on her infamous true crime story and what they aimed to achieve in the show. She said that it forced her to relive some of the "worst moments" of her life, but despite that, Hulu's The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox gave her a chance to grieve like she never did before:

Ad
"It felt like I was allowed to grieve for the first time, because it was outside of myself, and I got to watch myself and these people portray this journey, and of was as if I was there...and I was grieving in a big way for the first time in ways that I wasn't able to."
Ad
A still from the series (Image via Hulu)
A still from the series (Image via Hulu)

And while her name is emblazoned right on the show's title, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is not just all about what happened to her. It was also done in honor of Meredith Kercher, the British exchange student and Knox's roommate, who was murdered in 2007. For the unversed, Knox was convicted of the murder in 2009, which was later overturned in 2011 after an appeal.

Ad

However, she was reconvicted in 2014 after a new trial was ordered a year before. It was again overturned in 2015, but by then, Knox had already served four years in prison.

According to Amada Knox, everyone involved in making The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox understood that they were not only telling her story, they were also telling Kercher's story. She said they wanted to ground the series and present her and Kercher as real people, and how their stories are intertwined. She added:

Ad
"I didn't know her [Kercher] very long but, like, she was there, and she plays a huge role in my life even today. And so, I hope the audience feels that."

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, with two episodes dropping at the same time. A new episode will be released every week on Wednesdays until the finale on October 1, 2025.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications