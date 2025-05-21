Who killed Meredith Kercher? Amanda Knox opens up about her wrongful imprisonment for British student's murder on Joe Rogan Experience

Amanda Knox recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience on May 20, 2025. She opened up about being wrongfully convicted for exchange student Meredith Kercher’s murder in 2009. Notably, the author and activist spoke about how she was dealing with everything that happened to her after Meredith Kercher’s death.

According to The Express Tribune, Amanda has established herself over the last few years in different fields, including writing a memoir, Waiting to Be Heard. The crime was originally committed by Rudy Guede, who was released from prison around four years ago, as per The Guardian.

Amanda Knox told Joe Rogan that she had once reportedly approached prosecutor Giuliano Mignini, aiming to ensure her survival while she was convicted. Amanda shared about the bond she formed with Giuliano, who once tried to send her to prison, saying that she did not know Mignini at all.

Knox further stated:

“I didn’t know what his history was, what his background was. But I did know that he, like me, people who have been hurt… the challenge is that people who hurt other people don’t like to be confronted with that fact.”

Furthermore, Amanda also addressed how she spoke to Mignini, stating that she had no idea how to start a conversation with Guiliano. She elaborated on the same, saying:

“I came up with this methodology that actually became so important to me… And so I reached out to him and I acknowledged that fact.”

According to People magazine, Amanda Knox was initially a student of the University of Washington before being convicted, and Meredith Kercher was one of those who was staying with her at an apartment at the time. Two more students were staying with the duo, including Filomena Romanelli and Laura Mezzetti.

Around two years after she was released in 2011, Italy’s Court of Cassation was seeking another trial, which ended in 2014, as per People magazine. A year later, Italy’s highest appeals court overturned the second conviction.

Meredith Kercher’s murder: Release of Rudy Guede and other details explained

As mentioned, Meredith Kercher shared an apartment along with three more women, including Amanda Knox, who was employed at Le Chic, a bar in Italy. Meredith’s body was found by the Italian military police after they were contacted by Knox and her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, as reported by People magazine.

In November 2007, Amanda reportedly discovered the door to her apartment open, along with blood in the bathroom, after spending the entire night with Sollecito. Knox did not receive any response from Kercher after calling her, and she immediately went to Raffaele’s house after going for a shower.

The duo later allegedly could not open the locked bedroom door, following which they got in touch with the cops. The police then managed to enter the room, where they found Meredith Kercher’s body in a half-naked condition. Furthermore, Kercher’s throat was also cut.

According to CNN, Raffaele and Amanda were questioned by the authorities. Le Chic’s owner, Patrick Lumumba, was also detained after Knox reportedly confessed that she was at the apartment at the time of the murder and implicated Patrick.

As per a CNN report, the same year, Rudy Guede was deported to Italy after he was traveling without a train ticket. Later on, a test revealed that Rudy’s DNA allegedly matched a swab sample of Meredith Kercher.

Guede was charged in July 2008 along with Knox and Sollecito. Amanda and Raffaele’s trial started in January the next year, and around 11 months later, the duo was found guilty of reportedly stabbing Meredith Kercher. Notably, Rudy was sentenced to 30 years in October the previous year. Geude’s sentencing was decreased to 16 years following an appeal.

Rudy Guede came out of prison in November 2021, and his initial release date was set in January the following year, as per People magazine. However, the early release was a result of his good behavior.

BBC News stated that Meredith was a student, studying the history of cinema alongside modern history and political theories. She was staying in Perugia before her murder as part of an exchange from Leeds University. Her family members included her parents, John and Arline Kercher, and two siblings: Lyle and Stephanie.

