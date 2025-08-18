"It's new information that the public does not know” - Grace Van Patten discloses what to expect from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is a new Hulu limited series premiering August 20. Actress Grace Van Patten, who plays Knox, recently said the show reveals new details the public doesn’t know.The series focuses on Amanda Knox’s wrongful conviction, her fight for justice, and her return to Italy years later. Produced by Knox, K.J. Steinberg, Monica Lewinsky, and Warren Littlefield, it offers a more personal and sympathetic look at one of the most talked-about cases in recent history.Grace Van Patten stated in a PEOPLE magazine interview on August 16, 2025,“It’s new information that the public does not know — especially in that last episode.”New Information brought to light for The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxGrace Van Patten pointed out that the last episode will reveal things that no one else knows. While she wouldn't say much, she did say that Knox's role as executive producer gave the project a rare sense of authenticity.Van Patten noted how trusting Knox was throughout filming:“How willing she was to talk to me and trust me, it felt very beautiful and emotional because of how people have created this narrative of her whole life.”This direct input from Knox ensures that the narrative reflects not just legal facts but also her emotional truth. Van Patten encouraged audiences to let go of the old headlines that cast Knox as “s*x-crazed young girl&quot;.She further added,&quot;The whole downfall of this whole story is how people were just totally brainwashed by the press and media. It just felt very, very important to me, which I haven't experienced doing a job before — the importance of telling something that really should be told.&quot;Plot of The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxA still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox begins in 2007, when Knox, a young American student in Italy, was living with British student Meredith Kercher. After Kercher was murdered, Knox became the focus of a major investigation and media frenzy.Cultural misunderstandings played a big role; Italian prosecutors misread casual phrases like “See you later” as signs of guilt.One thing that The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox outshines is that it uses magical realism, which came from the French movie Amelie. This creative approach is shown in the first and last episodes, with rotating camera shots and stuffed animals cheering.It's not often that an artist's touch is added to a true-crime show, but this artistic touch shows Knox's world through an emotional lens. Over time, the magical realism gives way to darker themes as the episodes focus on the drama in court, the outrage in the public, and the long-term effects on everyone involved.Different from other dramatizations, this one gives equal attention to both Knox and prosecutor Giuliano Mignini, who is played by Francesco Acquaroli. In one full episode, Mignini's past is explored, giving a complex picture of what drove him.The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes will be available to stream on Hulu.