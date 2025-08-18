How many episodes will there be in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox? Episode count, release schedule, and more

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is one of the most anticipated crime dramas of 2025. The show's first two episodes will be released on August 20, 2025, on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) and Hulu in the US. It will also be available on Disney+ in other countries. People will get a full picture of Amanda Knox's fight for justice over the course of eight episodes.In 2007, Meredith Kercher was brutally killed in Perugia, Italy, and Amanda Knox was later arrested. The series retraces Knox's scary journey, from being an exchange student having a great time studying abroad to being wrongly convicted of a crime she didn't commit.Amanda fought a long and tiring legal battle for over 15 years to clear her name. She also had to deal with damaging media coverage and public opinion during that time.Key parts of the case are dramatized on the show, such as when Kercher's body is found, the intense interrogations, the conflicting forensic reports, and the explosive courtroom drama.The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Episode count and release scheduleThe show will have eight episodes in total. The first two episodes will drop together on August 20, 2025, with each following episode released weekly on Wednesdays. The finale will air on October 1, 2025, giving fans a steady rollout of suspense and drama.Episode NumberRelease DateRelease Time (ET)Episode 1August 20, 20258:00 pm ETEpisode 2August 20, 20258:00 pm ETEpisode 3August 27, 20258:00 pm ETEpisode 4September 3, 20258:00 pm ETEpisode 5September 10, 20258:00 pm ETEpisode 6September 17, 20258:00 pm ETEpisode 7September 24, 20258:00 pm ETEpisode 8October 1, 20258:00 pm ETTo watch The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on Hulu, individuals can choose the $9.99/month or $99.99/year plan that includes ads and gives them full access to the streaming library. Students who qualify can get a special plan with ads for just $1.99 a month.The story behind The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxA still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)The story of Amanda Knox's life during one of the most famous court cases of the 21st century is more than just a courtroom drama. It is a deeply human story. The story starts in 2007 with Knox, a young American exchange student in Italy.Her study abroad experience is ruined when her roommate, Meredith Kercher, is brutally killed. What should have been a time of grief turns into a nightmare when Amanda is quickly named as a main suspect.The show follows her arrest, the rough questioning by police, and the suspect's forensic evidence that led to her wrongful conviction. This shows how Knox's personal problem is made bigger by sensationalized news stories, which make her famous worldwide as &quot;Foxy Knoxy.&quot;She is legally and emotionally locked up because she is always being watched, and her parents, especially her mother Edda, struggle to help her from afar.A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)The show doesn't just go over case files again; it shows Amanda's point of view and how distorted stories can change people's minds and ruin a person's identity. Viewers see how Knox's relationships suffer, how her family is put under a lot of stress, and how she goes from being a carefree student to a symbol of injustice.In the end, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox ends with her being found not guilty after years of legal battles. However, it also makes the viewers think about how much people are interested in crime, how powerful media stories can be, and how much it costs to tell the truth in public.The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes will be available to stream on Hulu.