  • home icon
  • Shows
  • How many episodes will there be in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox? Episode count, release schedule, and more

How many episodes will there be in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox? Episode count, release schedule, and more

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Published Aug 18, 2025 13:20 GMT
A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)
A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is one of the most anticipated crime dramas of 2025. The show's first two episodes will be released on August 20, 2025, on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) and Hulu in the US. It will also be available on Disney+ in other countries. People will get a full picture of Amanda Knox's fight for justice over the course of eight episodes.

Ad

In 2007, Meredith Kercher was brutally killed in Perugia, Italy, and Amanda Knox was later arrested. The series retraces Knox's scary journey, from being an exchange student having a great time studying abroad to being wrongly convicted of a crime she didn't commit.

Amanda fought a long and tiring legal battle for over 15 years to clear her name. She also had to deal with damaging media coverage and public opinion during that time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Key parts of the case are dramatized on the show, such as when Kercher's body is found, the intense interrogations, the conflicting forensic reports, and the explosive courtroom drama.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Episode count and release schedule

Ad

The show will have eight episodes in total. The first two episodes will drop together on August 20, 2025, with each following episode released weekly on Wednesdays. The finale will air on October 1, 2025, giving fans a steady rollout of suspense and drama.

Episode Number

Release Date

Release Time (ET)

Episode 1

August 20, 2025

8:00 pm ET

Episode 2

August 20, 2025

8:00 pm ET

Episode 3

August 27, 2025

8:00 pm ET

Episode 4

September 3, 2025

8:00 pm ET

Episode 5

September 10, 2025

8:00 pm ET

Episode 6

September 17, 2025

8:00 pm ET

Episode 7

September 24, 2025

8:00 pm ET

Episode 8

October 1, 2025

8:00 pm ET

Ad

To watch The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on Hulu, individuals can choose the $9.99/month or $99.99/year plan that includes ads and gives them full access to the streaming library. Students who qualify can get a special plan with ads for just $1.99 a month.

The story behind The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)
A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

The story of Amanda Knox's life during one of the most famous court cases of the 21st century is more than just a courtroom drama. It is a deeply human story. The story starts in 2007 with Knox, a young American exchange student in Italy.

Ad

Her study abroad experience is ruined when her roommate, Meredith Kercher, is brutally killed. What should have been a time of grief turns into a nightmare when Amanda is quickly named as a main suspect.

The show follows her arrest, the rough questioning by police, and the suspect's forensic evidence that led to her wrongful conviction. This shows how Knox's personal problem is made bigger by sensationalized news stories, which make her famous worldwide as "Foxy Knoxy."

Ad

She is legally and emotionally locked up because she is always being watched, and her parents, especially her mother Edda, struggle to help her from afar.

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)
A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

The show doesn't just go over case files again; it shows Amanda's point of view and how distorted stories can change people's minds and ruin a person's identity. Viewers see how Knox's relationships suffer, how her family is put under a lot of stress, and how she goes from being a carefree student to a symbol of injustice.

Ad

In the end, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox ends with her being found not guilty after years of legal battles. However, it also makes the viewers think about how much people are interested in crime, how powerful media stories can be, and how much it costs to tell the truth in public.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes will be available to stream on Hulu.

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications