Where to watch The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, scheduled to release on August 20, 2025, is the newest true-crime addition to the Hulu library. The series brings to viewers the chilling case of Meredith Kercher's murder and the controversial conviction of Amanda Knox in the case.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the murder of British exchange student, Meredith Kercher, and how her roommate, Amanda Knox, became the prime accused in the case. At the time of her conviction, Knox was only 20 years old. She was an exchange student in Italy from the University of Washington.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Where to watch the series?

The trial of Amanda Knox (Image via Getty)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will be available exclusively for streaming on Hulu from August 20, 2025. Viewers who subscribe to the Disney+ and Hulu bundle will also be able to watch the series on Disney+ without subscribing to Hulu separately.

The miniseries consists of eight episodes, and it will be released with its first two episodes this Wednesday, August 20. New episodes will drop every Wednesday until the finale airs on October 1, 2025.

What is the release time?

The Hulu true-crime series will air at 12:00 am Eastern Time (ET) on Hulu in the US. The release time according to other time zones is as follows:

9:00 pm Pacific Time (PT) on the previous day

5:00 am BST in the U.K.

9:30 am IST in India

11:00 pm Central Time (CT) on the previous day

6:00 pm Hawaii–Aleutian Time (HST) on the previous day

1:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)

How to stream the show?

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will be available to stream on Hulu. The subscription charges for the platform are:

Hulu ad-supported tier – $9.99/month or $99.99/year

Hulu premium tier with no ads – $18.99/month

Disney+ subscribers who have the Hulu bundle can also watch the series directly from the Disney+ app.

Episode release schedule explored

The full release schedule of the upcoming Hulu series is as follows:

Episodes 1 and 2: August 20, 2025, at 12 am ET

Episode 3: August 27, 2025, at 12 am ET

Episode 4: September 3, 2025, at 12 am ET

Episode 5: September 10, 2025, at 12 am ET

Episode 6: September 17, 2025, at 12 am ET

Episode 7: September 24, 2025, at 12 am ET

Episode 8: October 1, 2025, at 12 am ET

What is the series all about?

The official synopsis of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is as follows:

“The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda's relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom, and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment."

Created by K.J. Steinberg and directed by Michael Uppendahl, the series stars:

Grace Van Patten as Amanda Knox

Sharon Horgan as Edda Mellas

John Hoogenakker as Curt Knox

Giuseppe De Domenico plays Raffaele Sollecito

Francesco Acquaroli as Giuliano Mignini

Roberta Mattei as Monica Napoleoni

Anna Van Patten as Deanna Knox.

Don't miss The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. Watch this space for more updates on the series.

