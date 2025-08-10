The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will premiere on Disney+ on August 20, 2025, portraying the story of Amanda Knox. The series follows Knox's journey from being wrongly convicted of murder to being set free.

The series consists of eight episodes and will be available exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu. The first two episodes will premiere on August 20, 2025. After that, new episodes will air every Wednesday until October 1, 2025.

Set in 2007, the entire storyline of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is based on the fact that Amanda Knox was wrongly convicted of killing Meredith Kercher. It also explores the psychological trauma Knox experienced while she was in prison for almost four years.

The official synopsis of the show states:

"The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment."

Everything to know about The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is an eight-part drama series based on the true story of Amanda Knox. The show delves into Knox's wrongful murder conviction, her time in prison, and her fight for justice.

It also looks at the media frenzy and public scrutiny Knox faced. The series will give viewers a look inside Knox's mind, how the media affected her, and the toll her trial took on her.

While talking to Vanity Fair in an article published on July 30, 2025, the real Amanda Knox shared her experience on set during the interrogation sequence by the Italian authorities after she was taken in to be questioned about Meredith Kercher's murder.

"I did not lose my sh*t on set except for that time. We spent two 10-hour days doing this scene from all the different angles over and over and over again. I feel a deep sense of responsibility to get that right, so that the next person who is wrongly accused and ends up falsely confessing feels like people are more willing to believe them," Knox said.

Here is the release schedule for The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox:

Episode number Release date and day 1 August 20, 2025, Wednesday 2 August 20, 2025, Wednesday 3 August 27, 2025, Wednesday 4 September 3, 2025, Wednesday 5 September 10, 2025, Wednesday 6 September 17, 2025, Wednesday 7 September 24, 2025, Wednesday 8 October 1, 2025, Wednesday

Production, direction, cast, and more

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is directed by Michael Uppendahl, known for his work on Mad Men and Legion. The series is created by K.J. Steinberg and executive produced by several industry veterans, including Warren Littlefield and Lisa Harrison.

Grace Van Patten leads the cast in the role of Amanda Knox. She is joined by a notable ensemble, including Sharon Horgan as Edda Mellas, Knox's mother, and John Hoogenakker as Curt Knox, her father.

Giuseppe De Domenico plays Raffaele Sollecito, Knox's then-boyfriend, and Francesco Acquaroli portrays Giuliano Mignini, the prosecutor involved in the case. Roberta Mattei plays Monica Napoleoni, with Anna Van Patten taking on the role of Amanda's younger sister, Deanna.

More about the show's plot: What should viewers expect?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is based on the real story of Amanda Knox being wrongly found guilty of killing Meredith Kercher in 2007. Knox and Kercher were both exchange students in Italy and were roommates during the time of Kercher's murder.

The series follows Knox's legal and media journey as she tries to prove her innocence. It delves beyond the crime itself and looks at how the public became invested in her case, the media circus that followed, and how being wrongfully convicted affected her emotionally and mentally.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: The real story of Amanda

A poster from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

Amanda Knox was wrongly found guilty of killing Meredith Kercher, a fellow exchange student she lived with in Perugia, Italy, in 2007. Knox was 20 years old and had spent the night with her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, when the murder happened.

When she got back to the apartment, she saw that Kercher's bedroom door was locked and there was blood in the bathroom, leading her to call the police. During the following interrogations, Knox was allegedly coerced into saying things that didn't add up, leading to claims that she was involved in the murder.

At first, Knox, Sollecito, and a man named Patrick Lumumba were all arrested. However, Lumumba was let go soon after because he had a solid alibi. Rudy Guede, a known burglar, was arrested after his fingerprints were found on Kercher's belongings and was later convicted of the murder in a fast-track trial.

The Italian Supreme Court cleared Knox and Sollecito's names in 2015, but Knox's conviction for slandering Lumumba was upheld.

Knox has since become a journalist, activist, and author. Her first memoir, Waiting to Be Heard, became a bestseller, and the second one, Free: My Search for Meaning, was published in 2025. In 2018, she began hosting The Scarlet Letter Reports, a TV series exploring the gendered aspects of public shaming.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu on August 20, 2025.

