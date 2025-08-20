What time will The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes 1 & 2 release on Hulu? Release timings for all regions

The true-crime miniseries The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Hulu. The debut will set the right voice for this retelling of the criminal case against Knox during the 21st century.Based on real events, the show is about Amanda Knox's wrongful conviction for killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in 2007 while she was studying abroad in Italy. The drama, with Grace Van Patten as Knox, states how the flawed investigation, the media frenzy, and the broken justice system can affect people.In episode 1, Knox arrives in Perugia, and in episode 2, the investigation that changed her life forever is explored in more depth. Fans can expect drama in the courtroom, emotional fights, and a reality check on how media spreads false information.The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes 1 &amp; 2 release time for all major regions revealedThe Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox tells Knox's story in a raw and dramatic way, mixing the legal drama with the personal struggles of a young woman stuck in a nightmare. As episodes 1 and 2 come out at the same time on Hulu, here's when fans around the world can start streaming:RegionRelease Day &amp; DateRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Wednesday, August 20, 20255:00 pmUSA (Eastern Time)Wednesday, August 20, 20258:00 pmBrazil (BRT)Wednesday, August 20, 20259:00 pmUK (BST)Thursday, August 21, 20251:00 amCentral Europe (CET)Thursday, August 21, 20252:00 amIndia (IST)Thursday, August 21, 20255:30 amSouth Africa (SAST)Thursday, August 21, 20252:00 amPhilippines (PHT)Thursday, August 21, 20258:00 amAustralia (ACDT)Thursday, August 21, 20259:30 amNew Zealand (NZST)Thursday, August 21, 202511:00 amThe plan with ads on Hulu only costs $9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year, and provides access to the streaming library with ads. For students, Hulu (with ads) is available at $1.99 a month.How many episodes will there be in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox?There will be eight episodes in the miniseries. The first two episodes will air on the first night of the show's premiere. New episodes will come out every week on Hulu until the finale in early October 2025.Is The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox only available on Hulu?A still from Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)Yes, in the United States, the series streams exclusively on Hulu. However, international availability may differ: Disney+ (via the StarHub) is expected to carry the show in select regions outside the U.S.What to expect from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premiere?A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)Amanda’s Italian dream gone wrong: The first episode starts with Amanda Knox's excitement as she gets to Perugia for her study abroad. Shortly after making new friends and falling in love with Raffaele Sollecito, things quickly turn dark.Discovery of Meredith Kercher’s murder: Episode 2 depicts the morning when Amanda comes back to her apartment to find strange things there, like a toilet that hasn't been flushed, blood stains, and her bedroom door locked. When Meredith's body is found, an investigation begins.Beginnings of a wrongful conviction: In both episodes, Amanda goes from being a roommate and student to a main suspect very quickly. Giuliano Mignini, the public prosecutor, and his team are introduced. The show presents misunderstandings about other cultures, Knox's actions, and tabloid headlines that can create a story where facts often get suppressed.Human vulnerability leads to new stress: The drama in the show comes from Amanda's fear and loneliness, not from how the characters look. So, people can question how justice, the media, and society treat people who are in unusual situations.The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes will be available to stream on Disney+.