  • home icon
  • Shows
  • What time will The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes 1 & 2 release on Hulu? Release timings for all regions

What time will The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes 1 & 2 release on Hulu? Release timings for all regions

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Published Aug 20, 2025 12:59 GMT
A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox
A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

The true-crime miniseries The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Hulu. The debut will set the right voice for this retelling of the criminal case against Knox during the 21st century.

Ad

Based on real events, the show is about Amanda Knox's wrongful conviction for killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in 2007 while she was studying abroad in Italy. The drama, with Grace Van Patten as Knox, states how the flawed investigation, the media frenzy, and the broken justice system can affect people.

In episode 1, Knox arrives in Perugia, and in episode 2, the investigation that changed her life forever is explored in more depth. Fans can expect drama in the courtroom, emotional fights, and a reality check on how media spreads false information.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes 1 & 2 release time for all major regions revealed

Ad

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox tells Knox's story in a raw and dramatic way, mixing the legal drama with the personal struggles of a young woman stuck in a nightmare. As episodes 1 and 2 come out at the same time on Hulu, here's when fans around the world can start streaming:

Region

Release Day & Date

Release Time

USA (Pacific Time)

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

5:00 pm

USA (Eastern Time)

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

8:00 pm

Brazil (BRT)

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

9:00 pm

UK (BST)

Thursday, August 21, 2025

1:00 am

Central Europe (CET)

Thursday, August 21, 2025

2:00 am

India (IST)

Thursday, August 21, 2025

5:30 am

South Africa (SAST)

Thursday, August 21, 2025

2:00 am

Philippines (PHT)

Thursday, August 21, 2025

8:00 am

Australia (ACDT)

Thursday, August 21, 2025

9:30 am

New Zealand (NZST)

Thursday, August 21, 2025

11:00 am

Ad

The plan with ads on Hulu only costs $9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year, and provides access to the streaming library with ads. For students, Hulu (with ads) is available at $1.99 a month.

How many episodes will there be in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox?

There will be eight episodes in the miniseries. The first two episodes will air on the first night of the show's premiere. New episodes will come out every week on Hulu until the finale in early October 2025.

Ad

Is The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox only available on Hulu?

A still from Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)
A still from Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)

Yes, in the United States, the series streams exclusively on Hulu. However, international availability may differ: Disney+ (via the StarHub) is expected to carry the show in select regions outside the U.S.

Ad

What to expect from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premiere?

A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)
A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)
  • Amanda’s Italian dream gone wrong: The first episode starts with Amanda Knox's excitement as she gets to Perugia for her study abroad. Shortly after making new friends and falling in love with Raffaele Sollecito, things quickly turn dark.
  • Discovery of Meredith Kercher’s murder: Episode 2 depicts the morning when Amanda comes back to her apartment to find strange things there, like a toilet that hasn't been flushed, blood stains, and her bedroom door locked. When Meredith's body is found, an investigation begins.
  • Beginnings of a wrongful conviction: In both episodes, Amanda goes from being a roommate and student to a main suspect very quickly. Giuliano Mignini, the public prosecutor, and his team are introduced. The show presents misunderstandings about other cultures, Knox's actions, and tabloid headlines that can create a story where facts often get suppressed.
  • Human vulnerability leads to new stress: The drama in the show comes from Amanda's fear and loneliness, not from how the characters look. So, people can question how justice, the media, and society treat people who are in unusual situations.
Ad

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes will be available to stream on Disney+.

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications