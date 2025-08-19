The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Amanda Knox's case will be featured in the upcoming Hulu series, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. Set to premiere on August 20, 2025, the series dramatizes one of the most controversial trials in recent times.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox brings to viewers the arrest and trial of a 20-year-old exchange student, Amanda Knox, who found herself embroiled in the murder case of her roommate, Meredith Kercher. After years of legal battles, Knox was finally acquitted in 2015.

Release date and episode schedule of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Italian Court Rules On Amanda Knox Case (Image via Getty)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is an eight-part miniseries on Hulu. It premieres this Wednesday, August 20, 2025, with its first two episodes. The remaining episodes will be released every week on Wednesday. The series finale will air on October 1, 2025.

The full release schedule is as follows:

August 20, 2025: Episodes 1 and 2

August 27, 2025: Episode 3

September 3, 2025: Episode 4

September 10, 2025: Episode 5

September 17, 2025: Episode 6

September 24, 2025: Episode 7

October 1, 2025: Episode 8

The series will be available to stream on Hulu, which comes at a subscription cost of $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually with ads. The ad-free premium tier is $18.99 per month.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Plot, cast list, and trailer explored

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is based on the true story of Meredith Kercher, a British student who was murdered in 2007. The case made headlines around the world when Amanda Knox, a 20-year-old University of Washington student participating in an exchange program in Perugia, Italy, was charged with Kercher's murder.

When she and her ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were identified as the main suspects, Knox saw her life completely turn upside down. After a lengthy legal battle, Knox was convicted and sentenced to 26 years in prison. Her conviction was later overturned.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

“The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda's relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom, and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment."

The series examines not only the legal proceedings following Knox's arrest but also how the case personally impacted her and her family.

Cast and Characters explored

The cast list of the miniseries is as follows:

Grace Van Patten as Amanda Knox

Sharon Horgan as Edda Mellas, Amanda’s mother

John Hoogenakker as Curt Knox, Amanda’s father

Giuseppe De Domenico plays Raffaele Sollecito, who was Knox’s then-boyfriend and co-accused

Francesco Acquaroli as Giuliano Mignini, the lead prosecutor on the case.

Roberta Mattei as Monica Napoleoni, the assistant prosecutor

Anna Van Patten as Amanda’s younger sister, Deanna Knox.

The series was directed by Michael Uppendahl and created by K.J. Steinberg.

Catch The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on Hulu next week for more details on how Amanda Knox was convicted for Meredith Kercher’s death.

