The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox - Full list of cast

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is releasing on August 20, 2025, on Disney+ and Hulu. The eight-episode limited series is based on the real-life events surrounding Amanda Knox's wrongful conviction for the murder of Meredith Kercher in Italy, which made headlines.
In 2007, Amanda Knox was a 20-year-old exchange student from the University of Washington. This incident upended her life, and she found herself embroiled in years of legal battle. Her conviction was finally overturned in 2015.
Hulu is bringing to viewers a dramatized retelling of Amanda's story with The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. The series stars Grace Van Patten in the lead role as Amanda, alongside Rebecca Wisocky and Anna Van Patten.
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Cast list explored
Here is the full cast list of the upcoming Hulu docuseries.
1. Grace Van Patten as Amanda Knox
American actor Grace Van Patten is known for her roles in Netflix's Tramps (2016) and The Meyerowitz Stories (2017). She has also starred in Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers (2021) and Tell Me Lies (2022).
Grace Van Patten made her acting debut at the age of eight with The Sopranos. She plays the lead role of Amanda Knox in Hulu's The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. Knox was wrongly accused of the murder of Meredith Kercher in 2007 in Italy.
2. Rebecca Wisocky as Cecilia
Rebecca Wisocky is an American actress, familiar to viewers as Hetty Woodstone on CBS’s Ghosts and Evelyn Powell on Lifetime’s Devious Maids. She has also appeared in films such as Pollock and Hello, My Name Is Doris, and had recurring roles in The Mentalist and Star Trek: Picard.
Wisocky was a guest star in Desperate Housewives, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, American Horror Story, and Modern Family. She plays the role of Celia in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.
3. Anna Van Patten as Deanna Knox
Anna Van Patten is a familiar face on television. She has appeared in FBI: Most Wanted (2020), BUSSED (2018), and Master (2022). She plays the role of Deanna Knox in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.
Others starring in the Hulu series
The following supporting actors join the lead cast in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox:
- Crosby Fitzgerald as Madison
- John Hoogenakker as Curt Knox
- Giuseppe De Domenico as Raffaele Sollecito
- Francesco Acquaroli as Giuliano Mignini
- Roberta Mattei as Monica Napoleoni
- Joe Lanza as Chris Mellas
- Uta Dunz as Oma
- Vincenzo Zampa as Tommaso Conti
- Jared Canfield as Chris Robinson
- Sara Sedran as Kenzie Vidal
- Sharon Horgan as Edda Mellas
- Shay Galor as a Journalist
- Roderick Hill as a Canadian Man
- Caroline Boulton as a Reporter
- Josh Burdett as Chris Cuomo
- Zappia Rosario as Guardia
- Alexander Mannara as a Reporter
- Scott Alexander Young as an On-Camera Reporter
- Craig Geraghty as Steve Moore
- Adam Beauchesne as a Journalist
- Henry Fisher as a U.S News Reporter
- Sylvia Panacione as a Translator
- Juliet Rose Foley as Young Amanda
- Sara Paganelli as the School Principal
- Viviana Zappa
- Fabrizio Tullio
Catch the Hulu series premiering tomorrow, August 20, 2025.