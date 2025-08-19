The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox - Full list of cast

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is releasing on August 20, 2025, on Disney+ and Hulu. The eight-episode limited series is based on the real-life events surrounding Amanda Knox's wrongful conviction for the murder of Meredith Kercher in Italy, which made headlines.

In 2007, Amanda Knox was a 20-year-old exchange student from the University of Washington. This incident upended her life, and she found herself embroiled in years of legal battle. Her conviction was finally overturned in 2015.

Hulu is bringing to viewers a dramatized retelling of Amanda's story with The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. The series stars Grace Van Patten in the lead role as Amanda, alongside Rebecca Wisocky and Anna Van Patten.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Cast list explored

Here is the full cast list of the upcoming Hulu docuseries.

1. Grace Van Patten as Amanda Knox

Grace Van Patten stars as Amanda (Image via Getty)

American actor Grace Van Patten is known for her roles in Netflix's Tramps (2016) and The Meyerowitz Stories (2017). She has also starred in Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers (2021) and Tell Me Lies (2022).

Grace Van Patten made her acting debut at the age of eight with The Sopranos. She plays the lead role of Amanda Knox in Hulu's The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. Knox was wrongly accused of the murder of Meredith Kercher in 2007 in Italy.

2. Rebecca Wisocky as Cecilia

Rebecca Wisocky stars as Celia (Image via Getty)

Rebecca Wisocky is an American actress, familiar to viewers as Hetty Woodstone on CBS’s Ghosts and Evelyn Powell on Lifetime’s Devious Maids. She has also appeared in films such as Pollock and Hello, My Name Is Doris, and had recurring roles in The Mentalist and Star Trek: Picard.

Wisocky was a guest star in Desperate Housewives, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, American Horror Story, and Modern Family. She plays the role of Celia in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

3. Anna Van Patten as Deanna Knox

Anna Van Patten is a familiar face on television. She has appeared in FBI: Most Wanted (2020), BUSSED (2018), and Master (2022). She plays the role of Deanna Knox in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

Others starring in the Hulu series

The following supporting actors join the lead cast in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox:

Crosby Fitzgerald as Madison

John Hoogenakker as Curt Knox

Giuseppe De Domenico as Raffaele Sollecito

Francesco Acquaroli as Giuliano Mignini

Roberta Mattei as Monica Napoleoni

Joe Lanza as Chris Mellas

Uta Dunz as Oma

Vincenzo Zampa as Tommaso Conti

Jared Canfield as Chris Robinson

Sara Sedran as Kenzie Vidal

Sharon Horgan as Edda Mellas

Shay Galor as a Journalist

Roderick Hill as a Canadian Man

Caroline Boulton as a Reporter

Josh Burdett as Chris Cuomo

Zappia Rosario as Guardia

Alexander Mannara as a Reporter

Scott Alexander Young as an On-Camera Reporter

Craig Geraghty as Steve Moore

Adam Beauchesne as a Journalist

Henry Fisher as a U.S News Reporter

Sylvia Panacione as a Translator

Juliet Rose Foley as Young Amanda

Sara Paganelli as the School Principal

Viviana Zappa

Fabrizio Tullio

Catch the Hulu series premiering tomorrow, August 20, 2025.

