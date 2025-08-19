Where is Amanda Knox now? Details explored ahead of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

The case of Amanda Knox is coming up on Hulu's The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, which is scheduled to release this Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Knox made headlines in 2007 when she and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were accused of murdering her British roommate, Meredith Kercher.

Ad

Knox was an exchange student in Perugia, Italy, from the University of Washington. Her life was turned upside down when she found herself in the middle of a murder case and had to endure years of sensationalized headlines, wrongful convictions, and retrials. She was finally acquitted by Italy’s Supreme Court in 2015.

Amanda Knox, who is now 38 years old and lives in Seattle, has rebuilt her life as a writer, journalist, podcaster, and activist. She advocates and fights for people like her who have been failed by the justice system.

Ad

Trending

Who is Amanda Knox, and what is she doing now?

Amanda Knox Addresses The Italy Innocence Project (Image via Getty)

20-year-old foreign exchange student Amanda Knox was accused of murdering her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, in 2007. She was found guilty and sentenced to 26 years in prison. What followed were years of legal battle waged by Knox and her family to prove her innocence. Amanda was finally acquitted in 2015 after eight years.

Ad

Amanda has now turned her traumatic experience into a book titled Waiting to Be Heard. The book detailed her arrest, conviction, and fight for freedom in Italy, and it became a New York Times bestseller.

In April 2025, Knox published her second memoir, Free: My Search for Meaning, which is more personal. It details her struggle to define her identity after years of being portrayed as a murderer in the media and coming to terms with the trauma of her wrongful conviction.

Ad

Amanda Knox has also become an advocate and public speaker, spreading awareness about wrongful convictions and helping those who suffered the same fate as her. In 2019, she returned to Italy as a keynote speaker for a criminal justice conference hosted by the Italy Innocence Project.

Knox also hosted The Scarlet Letter Reports on Facebook Watch in 2018 and launched her own podcast, The Truth About True Crime, the following year. In her podcast, Amanda explored notorious cases while seeking to humanize the individuals caught in them. Moreover, in 2016, Knox participated in the Netflix documentary Amanda Knox, telling her side of the story on screen for the first time right after her acquittal.

Ad

Is Amanda married now? About her family

Ad

Amanda Knox is married to author Christopher Robinson. The couple met at a book launch in 2015 and became engaged in November 2018. They married shortly after. The couple now has two children, and they live in Seattle. Their daughter, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson, was born in 2021, and their son, Echo, was born in September 2023.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is releasing soon

Hulu is revisiting the case of Amanda Knox with The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, which is an eight-part drama starring Grace Van Patten as Amanda. Knox serves as an executive producer on the series. The official synopsis of the series reads,

Ad

“The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda's relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom, and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment."

Ad

Directed by Michael Uppendahl and created by K.J. Steinberg, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will be released on August 20, 2025.

Don't miss The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on Hulu tomorrow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More