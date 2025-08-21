"What a doozy": Perez Hilton reacts to Jenelle Evans breaking silence after teenage son leaks "SHOCKING" private chat with Teen Mom alum

  • home icon
By Diana George
Published Aug 21, 2025 11:44 GMT
Reality star Jenelle Evans recently made headlines after her son Jace leaked their private texts, a scandal which celebrity blogger Perez Hilton called "shocking." The leaked exchange ignited fresh controversy around the Teen Mom alum and her tumultuous relationship with her eldest child.

The drama unfolded on August 19, 2025, when Jace, 16, shared screenshots of a heated conversation between himself and his mother on his Instagram account. According to US Weekly, Jace captioned the messages "I am finally putting out how much mother really is," which revealed deeply personal accusations and hostile language.

During one exchange, Jace expressed that he was worried about his "health and living situation." He told the Teen Mom alum:

"I care about my health and my living situation i don't need you you don't need me and I don't understand why ur doing this just because I'm telling the truth ur crazy."
Evans responded to the texts, writing:

"Your the one saying you're going to have my custody taken. F*** YOU ... You won't get a damn thing from me anymore including a phone."

Perez Hilton took to his blog to characterize the leak as a continuation of a "tumultuous relationship" full of "really icky, complicated stuff," referring to Jace's history of running away and previous allegations of abuse.

"It seems like things have reached a new boiling point…Whew, what a doozy of a situation…," he wrote.
Amid leaked texts, Jenelle Evans cites son's health and legal struggles

The texts also touched on past allegations involving Jenelle Evans' ex-husband, David Eason. Evans can be seen in the messages accusing Jace of lying about Eason strangling him, to which Jace answered, "I never lied ... he tried to ..."

In response to the exposure of private family matters, Jenelle Evans took to her own Instagram Story to share her thoughts and point of view.

She first framed the leaked exchange as an extreme reaction to her parenting, writing that her children are her "whole world," and claiming that the texts were Jace's action of revenge for being "rightfully disciplined." She said she was hurt that the family drama was public, but noted that it came from a "place of struggle."

Jenelle Evans also mentioned the health issues her son is facing, referring to his earlier disclosed diagnoses of major depressive disorder, ADHD, and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). She noted that she has "never stopped fighting" to get him the support and resources that he needed, and that the family, while challenging, would appreciate everyone's "empathy, kindness, and prayers" during this process.

Adding context, Jenelle Evans wrote in a follow-up post that Jace has "been in trouble with the law these past months," and is having a "hard time adjusting to the rules placed in front of him," which has created multiple conflicts at home.

