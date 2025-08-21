"Ewwwwww! WTF?!": Perez Hilton shocked by Todd Chrisley's "DISGUSTING" comment about married life with Julie after 28-month prison stay

In the latest episode of Chrisley Confessions 2.0, Julie and Todd Chrisley addressed speculation about tensions in their marriage following their release from prison in May. In the August 20 episode of the podcast, while talking about some reports that say the couple is having difficulty reconnecting after spending more than two years separately in prison, the couple debunked the rumors.

“The parts still worked. They still fit. It’s like plugging into the same station,” Todd Chrisley said.

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton has now reacted to the remark made by the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch in his August 20 blog. Hilton called Todd Chrisley's response to marriage rumors "disgusting." Reacting to Todd's above-mentioned remark, Hilton wrote,

"Ewwwwww! WTF?! What a gross thing to say!"

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton Todd Chrisley Gives DISGUSTING Answer About Marriage Status With Julie After Prison! 🔗

Earlier in his July 25 blog, Perez Hilton reacted to Todd Chrisley's comments from the July 23 podcast. In the podcast, while discussing the moment when the couple reunited, Todd said,

“I’m not going to lie. When I first saw you when I got out of that car, I started thinking about going back... But then I thought, let me embrace this. This is a moment.”

Hilton did not like Todd Chrisley's remark, and in his reaction, he wrote,

"Total ick! Ick ick ick!"

What did Julie and Todd Chrisley talk about in their recent podcast?

In the August 20 episode of Chrisley Confessions 2.0, Julie Chrisley also addressed the question about whether she and Todd faced difficulties reconnecting after their release from prison.

"First of all, and I want to be completely transparent. There is an adjustment period. It's not an adjustment. It's not an adjustment period in our marriage, per se. It's just an adjustment period back to life," Julie said.

Julie Chrisley highlighted that people were pointing out Todd "cutting her off" in the podcast. The Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast co-host also answered and said,

"Listen, Todd and I have been together for 31 years. Trust me when I say I can stand my own ground... I have stood with him for 31 years... Does he get a little lippy sometimes? Absolutely. And I have to know when I put him in this place, and just because you don't see it doesn't mean it doesn't happen."

Further in the episode, the Chrisley Knows Best alum reiterated the adjustment period, adding that change is natural to come after what they went through. Referring to their time in prison, she said that after that, people see things differently and react differently.

While emphasizing the adjustment period, Julie Chrisley said that her marriage was "not struggling" and said that their marriage "survived prison." She noted that they were apart from each other for 28 months, during which they could only interact through emails.

The reality TV couple, Julie and Todd Chrisley, were indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion and conspiracy, and bank and wire fraud in 2019. Their trial began in May 2022 and concluded in June that year. The Chrisleys were convicted on all counts and were sentenced in November 2022.

Their sentence started in January 2023. However, the sentence of the couple was reduced in September that year. However, on May 27, 2025, President Donald Trump granted a full pardon to the couple, and they were released the next day from prison.

