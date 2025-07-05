When was Todd Chrisley released from prison? TV star pardoned by Trump says his "sole purpose" was making prison staff's lives "miserable"

In a recent installment of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley recalled his time serving in the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. He stated that his sole purpose was to make the prison staff's life "miserable."

"I was surrounded by miserable human beings. Every day, I got up, and it was my sole intent to make their life even more miserable because they were there to make our lives miserable," Todd said.

Todd was also joined by his wife, Julie Chrisley, on the podcast hosted by their daughter Savannah and uploaded on July 1. Julie agreed with his statement, describing the prison staff as "miserable human beings."

According to NBC News, dated May 29, 2025, Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison on May 28, 2025, after receiving a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump the previous day. The couple had served more than two years in jail after being found guilty of federal fraud charges and tax fraud in 2022. They began serving their jail sentence in January 2023.

As reported by E! Online, on May 27, 2025, before their release from prison, the U.S. President called the couple's children to share the news of their parents' release.

"Your parents are going to be free and clean and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that OK? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow, so give them — I don’t know them — but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life," President Trump stated.

In response, the couple's youngest child, Grayson Chrisley, thanked him for "bringing [his] parents back."

"Well they were given a pretty harsh treatment, based on what I’m hearing, pretty harsh treatment," President Trump replied.

In the podcast, Todd further stated that some fellow prisoners would occasionally try to form alliances with the correctional staff and tell on others.

"You had a handful of guys there that thought that they you know that they would buddy up to the staff and they'd go tell on everyone else we had a few of those and I would say to them I'd say 'What in your mind makes you think that they're your friends right it is us against them,'" Todd Chrisley added.

"I was always free" — Todd Chrisley reflects on his time behind bars

Elsewhere in the podcast, Todd Chrisley recalled his time in prison, stating that although he was physically there, he didn't let it define his mindset.

"I think for me, I was always free. In my head, I was still free. I did not take up residence there. I was in prison. Prison was not in me," Todd Chrisley stated.

Meanwhile, Julie, who was reported to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Lexington, Kentucky, said that she was scared of the "unknown" because she didn't know what to expect from prison life. She explained that she was placed in a satellite camp connected to a federal media center, unlike Todd, who was in a different facility.

"I was scared just because I didn't know what to expect."

The full conversation between Savannah, Todd, and Julie Chrisley is available on Savanah's official YouTube channel.

