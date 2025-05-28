What did Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley do? Perez Hilton claims their daughter was “cozying up” to Trump after President pardons reality TV stars

Recently, President Donald Trump fully pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, the reality TV couple and parents of reality star and podcast host, Savannah Chrisley. According to Today, on May 27, 2025, the 47th US President talked to the pair’s children on the phone and shared with them the news that the couple would be released sooner than expected.

On May 27, 2025, White House aide Margo Martin on X shared a video of President Trump talking to Savannah and her brother Grayson about the pardoning of their parents. Notably, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of tax evasion and conspiracy to commit bank fraud in 2023. While Todd was originally set to serve 12 years, Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.

After the news of President Trump pardoning Todd and Julie Chrisley made it to the headlines, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared a reaction video on his YouTube channel and claimed that the pair’s daughter was “cozying up” to the president.

“Donald Trump has just announced that former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley turned felons, have received full pardons from him… Their daughter, for a long time now, has been cozying up to everybody, Trump and his allies, in order to secure their parents’ release. And Savannah did it. She’s a really good daughter. Congratulations, because the odds were stacked against her,” Hilton said in his video.

Perez Hilton claims Todd and Julie Chrisley were not “unjustly imprisoned”

The Chrisleys were convicted of multiple federal charges back in 2022. These charges include tax evasion, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and wire fraud, according to Today. Perez Hilton in his video also noted that prosecutors alleged that Todd and Julie submitted “false documents” to banks to secure more than $30 million in loans.

Hilton also reported that the pair allegedly used their production company to hide income from the IRS. Todd was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie received a 7-year sentence.

The 47-year-old media personality said in his video that the duo were not “unjustly imprisoned.”

“These two were not unjustly imprisoned. They were guilty… The evidence said they did the crime, but hey, they’re not doing the time,” he said.

He then went on to lay down the timeline of the duo’s conviction.

“It should be noted that these two faced federal charges that were brought against them in 2019, meaning they were indicted during Trump’s first term. So, technically, all of this is Trump’s fault. No?” Hilton added.

Hilton also noted how Trump credited Alice Marie Johnson for playing a “critical role in the pardon of the Chrisleys.” He recalled how Kim Kardashian advocated to the president to have her released from prison, and now she is working as a prison reform activist.

President Donald Trump wishes Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley a “good life”

On May 27, 2025, Margo Martin shared a video featuring President Trump and Alice Marie Johnson pardoning Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley. In the video, the president is seen speaking to Savannah Chrisley.

“It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean. And I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow, so give them — I don’t know them — but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life.” President Trump was seen saying in the video.

Meanwhile, Savannah Chrisley, after receiving the call from President Trump, shared a video post on her Instagram handle and shared how happy and “grateful” she was for the president and his administration.

