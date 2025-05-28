What did Savannah Chrisley say about Donald Trump? Reality star heaps praises on the President for pardoning her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley

Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley recently revealed President Donald Trump pardoned her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley. The actress hopped onto her Instagram on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, to celebrate the news.

Donning a Make America Great Again hat, an excited Savannah explained that Trump personally called her from the Oval Office to notify her he was signing paperwork for the pardon. Expressing her "eternal" gratitude, she stated:

"I will forever be grateful for President Trump, his administration, and everyone involved for my (parent's pardon)—all of my lawyers, people who put in countless hours and effort for my family to make sure my parents got out."

For context, the property tycoon couple, who starred on the USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best, were found guilty of multi-million-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion back in 2022. Todd received a twelve-year prison sentence. Meanwhile, his wife was sentenced to seven years.

After appealing the conviction last September, a federal judge resentenced Julie to seven years in prison, declining her request for less time in prison. This prompted Savannah Chrisley to turn to President Trump for a pardon.

"They were given a pretty harsh treatment"—President Trump during his phone call with Savannah Chrisley and her siblings

In her Instagram post, Savannah Chrisley explained that her parents would be home within the next day. She added that he didn't just commute the sentence; he gave a full unconditional pardon. Noting that she was "forever grateful," she vowed to stand by Trump and his administration in its fight against "corruption" and those that were imprisoned.

Stating that she would "repay (his) kindness," the reality TV star continued:

"Thank God for a president like Donald J. Trump. Thank God for a president who wants to restore families. And who loves people and loves people well."

Trump admin's communications aide Margo Martin shared an X post showing the president personally calling Todd and Julie's children to inform them that their parents were going to be "free and clean." He added:

"I don't know them, but give them my regards and wish them good luck."

Grayson, the couple's youngest son, can be heard thanking Trump for "bringing (his) parents back," to which the president replied:

"They were given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I'm hearing, pretty harsh treatment."

According to the BBC, Todd and Julie Chrisley were first indicted in 2019, with a trial three years later. According to the prosecution, Savannah Chrisley's parents submitted fake documents to procure personal loans from community banks (amounting to $36 million). They spent the money on luxury cars, designer clothes, traveling, and even real estate.

The couple then paid off the loans using new fraudulent loans. Todd Chrisley later filed for bankruptcy, hiding their income from their TV show to avoid paying a $500,000 tax bill. Alongside the couple, their accountant was also convicted, receiving a three-year sentence.

Earlier this month (May 18), Savannah Chrisley appeared on Lara Trump's (Trump's daughter-in-law) Fox News program, My View, where she addressed her parents' incarceration. According to the BBC, noting that she was a prison reform advocate, Savannah claimed her parents had been persecuted for their political beliefs.

Savannah Chrisley alleged that their case was "eerily similar" to the charges lodged against President Trump. The influencer even claimed that the prosecutors were "Democrats" who donated to "Democratic candidates," and that was how they knew it was "game over" for their parents during the trial.

It is worth noting that Savannah Chrisley spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she made similar allegations. She claimed her parents had been "persecuted by rogue prosecutors."

This is the second pardon President Trump signed this week, the first being former Virginia sheriff Scott Jenkins, convicted on bribery charges.

