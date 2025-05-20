What did Scott Adams say about the Covid vaccine? Cartoonist's views on anti-vaxxers explored in wake of cancer diagnosis

On May 19, 2025, American cartoonist and the creator of Dilbert, Scott Adams, opened up about having prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, during a Rumble Studio livestream of his show, Coffee with Scott Adams. In the wake of his diagnosis, a video from 2 years ago has resurfaced online where he can be seen discussing the COVID-19 vaccine.

On January 22, 2023, Adams had taken to YouTube to share his take on the COVID-19 vaccine and people who had been protesting against it. He explained that the anti-vaxxers are on the "winning path", as most of them caught COVID but recovered early as they gained natural immunity, he further added:

"The smartest, happiest people are the ones who didn't get the vaccination and are still alive."

Adams also claimed that the non-vaccinated indivuduals have an "advantage," as they don't have to worry about future health-related problems, like he does, suggesting that he got vaccinated.

"The unvaccinated have a current advantage because they feel better. They're not worrying about what I have to worry about."

He further explained why the individuals were against getting the COVID-19 shot, and expressed that he did not end up in the right place, claiming the right place for him would be "natural immunity, no vaccination."

"The anti-vaxxers, I think, were really just distrustful of big companies in big government. That's never wrong, it's never wrong to distrust government, it's never wrong to distrust big companies."

More about Scott Adams' diagnosis with prostate cancer

On Monday, the Dilbert creator shared the news of his prostate cancer diagnosis, shortly after former U.S President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of the same disease.

For the unversed, last week the former U.S President was diagnosed with the same form of cancer, "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5)," which has spread to his bones.

"Some of you have already guessed, so this won't surprise you at all, but I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. So I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I've had it longer than he's had it. Well, longer than he's admitted having it. So my life expectancy is maybe this summer," Scott Adams said.

Scott Adams further explained the severity of his illness, adding:

"Now the disease is already intolerable, I can tell you that I don't have good days, so if you're wondering, 'Hey Scott, do you have any good days?' Nope, every day is a nightmare, and evening is even worse."

The 67-year-old cartoonist explained that the pain shifts to different parts of his body, and he has been using a walker to get around, adding that the pain is "intolerable." Reflecting on death and the reality of his disease, Adams further shared that he has accepted his fate because it gives him the chance to put his "affairs together" and say his goodbyes.

"If you had to pick a way to die, this one's really painful, like really really painful, but it's also kind of good that it gives you enough time while your brain is still working to wrap things up," Adams added.

Born on June 8, 1957, Scott Adams created the 1989 comic Dilbert, aimed to poke fun at office culture. However, numerous news outlets, including The Washington Post and The USA Today Network, stopped publishing the comic strip due to racist remarks made by Adams on several occasions.

