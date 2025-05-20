Scott Adams net worth: Dilbert creator's fortune explored in wake of cancer diagnosis

Scott Adams, author and creator of the popular comic Dilbert, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He announced the news during the latest episode of his show Real Coffee on May 19, 2025, as per People magazine.

Also known as Scott Raymond Adams, the cartoonist disclosed that the cancer has already spread to his bones and is causing him significant pain. He currently has an estimated net worth of almost $20 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Discussing his cancer diagnosis, Scott Adams said that he is having a nightmare every day, and the evenings have been the worst. He stated:

“My life expectancy is maybe this summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer.”

Adams said that he was waiting for the right moment to go public with his diagnosis, noting that the news coincided with Joe Biden’s own diagnosis.

Scott also opened up on how he accepted his diagnosis, stating:

“It’s kind of civilized that you know about how long you have, so you can put your affairs together and make sure you’ve said your goodbyes and done all the things you need to do. So if you had to pick a way to die, this one’s really painful, like really, really painful. But it’s also kind of good that it gives you enough time while your brain is still working to wrap things up.”

Due to the severity of his condition, Adams shared that he has discontinued certain activities due to the pain that he is suffering from. He also referred to Joe Biden, who announced his diagnosis with prostate cancer on May 18, 2025, and said:

“They’re going to be going through an especially tough time. It’s going to get very painful for the president.”

Scott Adams’ net worth: Career and other details explained

The Windham, New York native has accumulated a huge fan base over the years for his work in comic books. Apart from that, he also created a company called Scott Adams Food, Inc., which offers a wide range of vegetarian food products. These have been his main sources of income.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scott Adams moved to the California town of Danville more than ten years ago. He established a large property there with facilities such as a pool and an indoor basketball court.

Dilbert has also been a major contributor to his earnings, starting from its launch back in 1989, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet noted that he was working for Pacific Bell at the time and, during that period, received payment worth $368.62 from the royalties of Dilbert.

Scott’s self-titled official website states that he has authored a few books, such as How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big. He has been a recipient of some accolades, including the Orwell Award and the National Cartoonists Society Reuben Award.

Moreover, he launched his show Real Coffee around seven years ago and started a YouTube channel of the same name, which has accumulated around 70 million views to date. The bio of the channel describes Scott Adams as a “trained hypnotist” and one of the most influential political observers in the United States.

Celebrity Net Worth stated that cartoons from Scott Adams’ comic strip Dilbert began to appear in almost 100 newspapers, and the number jumped to 400 by 1994. Apart from the main character, Dilbert, other characters have also contributed to the comic strip’s popularity, including the Pointy-Haired Boss, Wally, and Alice.

Scott Adams has appeared on various talk shows and podcasts, including the Commonwealth Club of California, Fox News, Babylon 5, Real Time with Bill Maher, and more.

